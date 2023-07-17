Miranda Lambert isn't afraid to say what's on her mind, and that's exactly what she did at a recent show during her Las Vegas residency. As seen in multiple videos captured by fans at the show, Lambert was singing her emotional tune "Tin Man" when something in the crowd caught her attention. After the first few lines of the song, she asked for her band to stop playing the song. She then addressed fans near the front of the stage who were taking selfies during the song.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, and it's pissing me off a little bit," she said.

"We're here to hear some country music tonight, and I'm singing some country damn music!" she added, as the rest of the crowd cheered.

She then gave the "OK" symbol to someone in the crowd and appeared to ask, "You good?" Before restarting the song, she asked, "Shall we start again?"

The energy in the room was undoubtedly amped up after the moment, and Lambert launched back into the song while some fans cheered and sang along. Other fans, however, weren't so pleased by Lambert's remark. In one video, fans are seen leaving the concert while uttering, "Let's go. You don't do that to fans."

Many fans on social media seemed to agree that the moment was "distasteful." One TikTok user reposted the video and wrote, "In a matter of a few seconds you just lost numerous fans! Very disappointed in you!"

Some fans, on the other hand, supported the singer's reaction to the moment. One fan and TikTok user shared a video arguing that taking a selfie during a song that is so serious and of such heartbreaking content may not be appropriate.