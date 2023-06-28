Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Did a Good Deed for Adoptable Pets Across the Nation

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has teamed with Tractor Supply Company to grant over $250,000 in total funds to 52 animal shelters or foster-based rescues across the nation. The 52 Mutts Across America selections get $5,000 apiece, with the recipients consisting of a shelter or rescue per state plus one in Washington DC and a "Wildcard" pick.

"Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy," Bev Lambert, Miranda's mother and co-founder of MuttNation, who also conceived Mutts Across America, shared in a press release. "It's narrowing it down to just one in each state that's really tough."



"Mutts Across America is MuttNation's cornerstone - it was our first signature program," Miranda added. "These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets. We're so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals' lives we can change."

Across nine years, Mutts Across America has granted over $1.75 million to over 450 shelters. Tractor Supply began its partnership with MuttNation in 2021.

"Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply," Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply, shared. "Miranda's passion for this cause and the work she has done through MuttNation truly inspire us and supporting their work is a privilege and joy. These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners."

Several of this year's picks focus on "Love Harder" dogs, which include seniors, special needs dogs, large dogs and pit mixes.

See the full list of recipients below.

MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company also collaborate on the Relief for Rescues Fund, which aids shelters and shelter pets recovering from natural disasters. Per a press release, "the fund has generated over $357,000 to support shelter animals affected by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, with funding already dispersed to organizations responding to shelter pets impacted by severe flooding in California's Central Valley, a violent EF4 tornado in Mississippi and more."