Fan Who Was Called Out By Miranda Lambert for 'Selfie' Speaks Out: 'I Felt Embarrassed'

Miranda Lambert angered some fans this week when a video clip of her admonishing a group of concertgoers for taking a "selfie" went viral on social media. The moment occurred during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (July 15) while she was singing her 2016 tune "Tin Man." After singing the first verse, Lambert stopped the song to address a group of women who were taking a photo near the stage.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, and it's pissing me off a little bit," she said. "We're here to hear some country music tonight, and I'm singing some country damn music!"

The moment brought about a flurry of opinions from country fans — some who agreed with Lambert's actions and some who didn't. One of the fans who was addressed by Lambert is now speaking out about the moment.

Las Vegas resident Adela Calin was part of the group of six women who were the subject of Lambert's comments. Earlier this week, she shared the photos that prompted the incident, which reveal that they weren't taking a selfie, but rather group photos — one of which featured Lambert onstage in the middle.

Calin told Wide Open Country that the moment left her feeling uneasy.

"I felt embarrassed for a few moments being called out in front of the whole theater and being told to sit down," she says. "I felt I was being back in school and the teacher told me to sit down."

Calin shared with NBC News that the photos took "30 seconds at most," and they intended to sit back down afterwards. She also feels Lambert was "determined" to make her group look "young, immature and vain." Calin and her friends range in age from their 30s to 60s, she tells NBC.

Despite the negative moment she and her friends encountered with Lambert, Calin says she will continue to enjoy the singer's music in the future. Going to another show may be out of the question, though.

"I'll continue to listen to the songs I have of Miranda Lambert because she has some amazing songs but I won't go to another concert of hers," she tells Wide Open Country.

Calin adds that it's been "kind and sweet" to see so many "positive messages" from supporters online.

While some have been outspoken against Lambert's response, others have supported the singer's reaction to the moment. One fan and TikTok user shared a video arguing that taking a selfie during a song that is so serious and of such heartbreaking content may not be appropriate.

Even The View co-hosts were divided on the issue. During the show's Hot Topics segment, Whoopi Goldberg was on the side of Lambert.

"If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come," Goldberg said.

However, co-host Sunny Hostin disagreed, explaining that she's "going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets."