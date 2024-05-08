Brawl Breaks Out In 'Garfield' Movie Screening, And I Have So Many Questions

I'm not going to bury the lede here: our protagonist, the guy in the green sweatpants? That's Antonio Barrul. "Who is that?" I hear you ask.

Well, Barrul is only one of Spain's most promising young boxers. When you eventually get to the action, you can tell. Those punches? Squeaky clean. Garfield, unfortunately, is the one who seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Before I attempt to dissect this beautiful piece of minimalistic art, I want to open by saying: I love chaos. There's an indescribable magic to videos like this one.

It's how I imagine spectators felt when they went to see a Shakespeare play live and in living color. On a much less grandiose scale, sure, but no less tragically human. Anyway, let's get down to brass tacks! From the beginning, you can tell that something's up. Garfield's father is on the screen with a smirk, as if he can see what we can. Barrul marches down to confront a man in a vest, and words are exchanged.

Stances are taken, and fists are raised. At this point, Garfield's gone — this is above Garfield's paygrade. At almost exactly the halfway point of the video, the first punch lands. And the second. The third. A flurry of pain.

Really, the guy in the vest gets completely outclassed — and why wouldn't he? He's, again, only fighting a professional boxer. People try to intervene at some point because it's a fairly one-sided affair. Eventually, Barrul gets tired of putting the paws on Mr. Vest and goes back to his seat, apologizing to the kind folks in attendance for disturbing their movie.

The Alleged Origins Of The Garfield Brawl

CONTEXT: An man enters with his wife and son and hits them during the film. The one in green pants tells him to leave, and when he doesn't, he hits the abuser. PLOT TWIST: The one in green pants is a professional boxer with a gym to help children defend themselves from bullying

Apparently, Barrul, along with the others in the theater, bore witness to Mr. Vest physically abusing his wife and their child. Barrul decided to become Batman and distribute some vigilante justice.

And Now, Here's The Internet Doing What The Internet Does Regarding The Infamous Garfield Whoopin'

I fought so hard to not say, "Well, looks like it's not just Mondays people should hate!"

Although, there are some jokes even I wouldn't make.

Do you think the fight was more memorable than the film itself? Poor Garfield. Guess it isn't just Mondays that stink.