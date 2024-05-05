WATCH: Violet Brawl Breaks Out Between Fans at Bad Bunny Concert

One Bad Bunny concert wasn't all fun and games. Several female fans had some bad blood between them and probably a few bruises as well after a Thursday night concert.

I'm not sure exactly what happened, but a group of female concert-goers traded a series of violent blows. The brawl involved at least four women. Unfortunately, the now-viral video doesn't show what preceded prior to the fight. It's clear that the concert-goers had some sort of beef between them.

In the viral videos, a group of concert-goers were in an argument with each other. It quickly turned violent which several trading blows with each other. One woman knocked another down near the stairway swinging her fists as you can see below. Meanwhile, another traded haymakers like they were going out of style.

And there was plenty of hair-pulling as well. One woman pulled another woman's hair while another punched. No one stepped in to break up the brawl.

While everybody talking about Kendrick, Drake, Vlad and Metro, this what they doing at Bad Bunny concert! pic.twitter.com/yelE3s5Bgt — God Ghost Writer ?‍? (@kingchudy) May 5, 2024

Bad Bunny Brawl

Of course, viewers had plenty of comments about the exchange. One wrote, "Imagine fighting in the 100's after paying $200 a ticket." Another commented, "Looks like more than one bad bunny." Yet another wrote, "This could have been avoided by not going to a bad bunny concert."

It's a sad occasion to occur at a concert. Bad Bunny changed the time of the concert to accommodate the NBA. The concert originally was set for May 3. However, he pushed to be a day earlier since the Dallas Mavericks were playing Game 6. For the most part, audiences were thrilled by the singer's performance.

However, a couple of attendees rather fight each other than listen to the singer. What's more shocking is that they weren't immediately broken up by security. Still, it seems that Bad Bunny and the rest of the audience didn't notice. The brawl failed to make any big distractions to the overall concert.

Bad Bunny continued to perform and sing even as the brawl took place. It was far enough away that the singer himself didn't notice. However, audiences in the section got more excitement than they anticipated. It's unclear if authorities arrested any of the women. Another brawl recently happened at Busch Gardens.