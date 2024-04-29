WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out In Line At Busch Gardens Ride As Group Attacks Man

Things got heated at Busch Gardens with a video going viral showing a brawl. A group appears to be attacking one man standing in line at a ride.

In the video, the man in a white Hawaiian shirt tries to back away from a group of other men. He gets punched in the face several times and retreats further towards the ride. The clip cuts off with the man being punched again as several others rush towards him. In the background, a kid can be heard crying.

The person who uploaded the video wrote, "Things are getting wild at Busch Gardens today. I have video evidence of what happened at my favorite ride in the park. Summer of Love 2024 Edition."

Now, what exactly happened is unknown at this time. The video doesn't show the before or after to what exactly happened here. One person wrote, "They're gonna claim he hit a woman who actually hit him first or they will claim he said the magic word."

However, according to the uploader, that's exactly what happened. The uploader said the man in white had struck a woman who was part of the group. In response, they retaliated. She wrote, "I didn't see the part where he hit the woman but that's what a girl near me said when I asked if she knew why they started hitting him."

SHOCKING VIDEO!! Things are getting wild at Busch Gardens today. I have video evidence of what happened at my favorite ride in the park. Summer of Love 2024 Edition ? pic.twitter.com/mujSgk5vyg — Caroline (@carolineccurtis) April 28, 2024

Busch Gardens Attack

The original poster tried to offer more context on what exactly happened. They wrote, "I'm not sure why the fight broke out. One girl near me said the man hit a woman but I didn't hear or see that part. I'm not going to actually accuse the man of hitting a woman when I didn't see it myself. It's not promoting racism to share a video of a fight."

Likewise, they defended themselves from criticism saying they didn't record the first part of the transaction. They wrote, "I didn't leave it out. I'm just not going to mislead people into thinking he actually did that when I didn't see it. What's on the video is what I saw. That and crying children. Should I also have no trimmed the length of the video and included crying children for more context?"

In a separate Facebook post, one theme park goer claims that the man in the white shirt was drunk and struck an elderly woman. In response, her grandsons attacked him. At this time, we cannot confirm that any of these claims are true. So until we here it from the authorities, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Still, a crazy day for Busch Gardens visitors.