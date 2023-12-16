'Road House' Remake: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know About the Bar Brawler

In the realm of Hollywood nostalgia, the latest buzz revolves around the iconic '80s action classic "Road House" getting a reboot. The cult status of the original, starring Patrick Swayze as the enigmatic bouncer Dalton, has set high expectations for this fresh take on the adrenaline-pumping tale of barroom brawls and justice.
The decision to revisit "Road House" reflects a broader trend in the film industry, where '80s action classics are becoming prime candidates for reimagining. These films, known for their charismatic stars, over-the-top action sequences, and memorable one-liners, hold a special place in the hearts of audiences who grew up with the cinematic offerings of that era.
The trend of remaking '80s action classics speaks to the enduring appeal of their storytelling and characters. Nostalgia-driven audiences crave a modern spin on the beloved tales, and filmmakers see an opportunity to introduce these iconic stories to a new generation. However, the challenge lies in capturing the essence of the originals while infusing a contemporary flavor that resonates with today's audiences.
Whether the "Roadhouse" remake will pull it off remains to be seen. But with the stellar cast and crew involved, we remain optimistic. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming "Roadhouse" remake.
What is the 'Road House' Remake About?
In the original "Road House," Patrick Swayze's character, James Dalton, made a notable shift from his role as a "cooler" in a New York City bar to becoming the head of security at a troubled establishment in Jasper, Missouri. The remake, as reported by Variety, will instead unfold in a similar rowdy locale situated in the Florida Keys.
Contrasting with the original "cooler" character, Jake Gyllenhaal's role in the reboot deviates as well. Gyllenhaal portrays a former UFC fighter, bringing a new dynamic to the narrative as he takes on the security position in the lively Florida roadhouse. The specifics of how this former fighter finds himself in this security role will likely be unveiled as the story develops. For now, the prospect of a former UFC fighter overseeing security at a spirited dive bar adds an intriguing layer to the anticipated remake.
Doug Liman, known best for directing the Brangelina action flick "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," is on board to direct. The script was penned by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.
"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."
Silver added: "The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."
Who is in the 'Road House' Remake?
When Does the 'Road House' Remake Come Out?
"Road House" is set to be released in the United States in early 2024 via streaming on Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.
When the movie finally hits the screens, it marks the culmination of a decade-long effort to remake the 1989 classic. The inception of this reboot traces back to MGM's initiation, predating the studio's acquisition by Amazon in 2022 for a significant sum. The groundwork for this project was laid in 2013 when Rob Cohen, known for directing "The Fast and the Furious" and "xXx," was attached to helm the film, as reported by The Wrap.
Throughout the movie's development, there was a phase where discussions centered around Ronda Rousey taking on the lead role. However, these talks eventually dwindled, causing the movie to linger on the shelf for several years before gaining traction with its current iteration. While Rousey went on to achieve considerable success in WWE after her UFC career, it remains a missed opportunity that the formidable ass-kicker, an ardent fan of "Road House," never had her chance in the spotlight.
