'The Voice': Returning Contestant Gets Four-Chair Turn After Taking Blake Shelton’s Advice

It's not uncommon for contestants who didn't receive a chair turn in a previous season to return for another shot on "The Voice," and that's exactly what Madison Curbelo did on Monday night's episode (March 4). The singer previously auditioned on Season 20, which aired in the spring of 2021, at the age of 18. She did not receive a chair turn from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton, but she did get some helpful advice from Shelton.

"Sing as much as you can for another year," said the veteran coach.

Curbelo took Shelton's advice to heart. She performed consistently for more than two years and graduated from Berklee College of Music before making her way back to "The Voice."

For her second audition, Curbelo chose to sing Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" with a Spanish flair in honor of her Puerto Rican heritage. The coaches immediately "got" Curbelo this time around, and Legend — who was one of the coaches to previously deny her — was the first to turn. As she continued, Curbelo showed off her distinct, energetic voice while infusing a few lines of Spanish into the tune. Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire turned before the performance ended, making Curbelo a four-chair turn singer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=—cGsGzaq7w

While introducing herself, Curbelo revealed she is a returning contestant, and she said she has built a lot of confidence since she last appeared. When Legend spoke to the singer, he had some explaining to do from her past audition.

"I'm keenly aware that I'm one of the people who did not turn for you in Season 20," Legend said, as Shay Mooney exclaimed that he "would have turned."

"I feel like you're just ready now," Legend continued.

Dan + Shay then found their place to swoop in, throwing barbs at Legend for not choosing her last time. They also praised the singer for her performance.

"You radiate light and joy," said Shay Mooney, adding that her voice is "flawless."

Curbelo had a tough choice in front of her, but in the end, she chose Dan + Shay as her coaches. Of course, Legend had something to say about her choice.

"I'm really disappointed that Madison is holding this grudge against me," he said after the audition.

Catch "The Voice" on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.