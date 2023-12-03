The stakes just keep getting higher on "The Voice" as the show moves into the live Top 12 performances next week, and coach Niall Horan is starting to feel the heat — especially from Team Legend. Members of Team Legend performed their Playoff round on Tuesday night (Nov. 28), and Legend chose three talented singers — Mac Royals, Azán and Lila Forde — to move forward.

During an interview following the final Team Legend performance, Horan expressed a little nervousness as they move into the next phase of the competition.

"I really hate to say it, but Team Legend is stacked up," said Horan. "The talent on that team is unbelievable. It's really diverse. It's got so many different types of singers on it. Danger."

Horan was especially impressed by Forde, who shared a unique rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Angel From Montgomery." The coach loved the performance so much that he jokingly asked producers for another steal afterwards. Of course, the time for steals and saves is over, and Forde will be a competitive force for Team Legend in the live shows.

Another standout story from the Playoffs is the return of Azán, who was eliminated from Team Legend during the Battles. She was promptly stolen by Horan, but eliminated yet again after the Knockout round. Something about Azán clearly appealed to Legend, as he chose to bring her back as his "super save" artist. The new rule allowed coaches to bring back any contestant from any team, and Azán is the only super save artist who made it through to the lives. She did so with her cover of Miguel's "Adorn."

Mac Royals was the final Team Legend artist to impress during the Playoffs with his performance of D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel)." All four coaches were in disbelief that Royals isn't already a famous recording artist.

Gwen Stefani said, "That is a star standing next to you, Carson," talking to show host Carson Daly. Reba McEntire mentioned that Royals' grandmother would be proud, and Horan called the performance "insane."

"I felt like I was watching the grand finale," Horan said.

"The Voice" will continue with the live Top 12 Performances on Monday, December 4, on NBC.