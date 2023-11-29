'The Voice': Coaches Praise Lila Forde For Classic and Modern Take on Bonnie Raitt Song

The Playoff round concluded on Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" with Team Legend finally taking the stage. The stakes were high for the singers, as the team would be whittled down from six singers to three, and Lila Forde took on the challenge with a cover of Bonnie Raitt's classic tune, "Angel From Montgomery." Forde has made her mark on the competition as an artist with a vintage flair, earning comparisons to Joni Mitchell and James Taylor, and she put her unique stamp on this 1974 song with ease.

Forde sang a semi-straightforward version of the song — adding a few of her own runs along the way — but coaches cited something intangible that just makes her different. Niall Horan was incredibly impressed by the performance and called out to producers asking for yet another steal. He then called her vocal runs "flavorful" and called her one of his favorite acts on the show.

"Niall's in love," Legend said after the segment.

Gwen Stefani praised Forde for her vintage vibe while also keeping the song modern.

"Your style is sort of reminiscent of a '70s vibe, but it doesn't feel like you're copying it," she says. "It flows through you so naturally and authentically that it's exciting for someone like me to see a young girl that feels so authentic and pure."

Legend was overjoyed by Forde's performance, saying she has a "light" about her and a "real sense of identity." He also commented on her ability to mix old and new in her performances.

"The runs you do make these classic songs sound more modern, but they don't take you out of the spirit of the song," Legend says. "It's like really fresh, but it's classic at the same time. I'm thrilled to work with you."

At the end of the round, Legend chose Forde to move forward to the live shows. She joins two other talented artists: Azán, who Legend brought back as a "super save," and standout singer Mac Royals.