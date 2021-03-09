'The Voice': Emma Caroline Wows Blake and Kelly With Kacey Musgraves Cover

We're still in the midst of NBC's The Voice blind auditions on season 20 of the singing competition and we keep seeing incredible performances from all of the hopeful contestants. 25-year old Tuscaloosa, Alabama native Emma Caroline wowed Blake Shelton as well as Kelly Clarkson with her cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn." The hit song from Musgraves' billboard topping album Golden Hour was a perfect fit for the young singer's voice who got a quick turn from Shelton followed by Clarkson.

As the judges jumped into feedback, Nick Jonas admitted that "Slow Burn" was one of his favorite songs of the past couple of years but that he didn't turn because he felt a couple of parts were timid. John Legend joked that there was really no point in turning anyways after Blake Shelton, especially since she was a country singer.

"Kacey kind of represents this part of country music, it's a new lane but it's an old lane," explained Clarkson. "I love female country artists, I've won with a female country artist, and I would love for you to be on my team."

Next up was Shelton to make his sales pitch. He disagreed with Clarkson, saying that Kacey has created an entirely new area of country that has everyone excited. We have to agree. Her incredible skills as a songwriter paired with her unique vocals make her one of a kind. Shelton went on to explain that after singing himself since high school, he loves working with up-and-coming musicians.

"Country music has been my life since I was 14, 15 years old. And now what's exciting for me is to find new young talent. I would be honored to be your coach."

Despite John Legend and Nick Jonas joking that picking Team Blake would be the "predictable" or "obvious" choice, Emma Caroline took the opportunity to study under the country superstar anyway. We can't wait to see where Shelton takes her as the show gets going! This was a good night for Team Blake, which also landed Avery Roberson after the young country singer earned a four-chair turn for his cover of Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This."