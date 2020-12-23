Dan + Shay Surprise 3 Homeless Families With Starter Homes

Country duo and "Take Me Home For Christmas" performers Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) reminded us all that it's better to give than receive during the holiday season by connecting three homeless families with permanent homes.

Safe Haven Family Shelter, a housing program in Nashville, provided the starter homes, with Ashley Homestore furnishing the families' new abodes.

"It was very emotional watching these families' reactions when they saw their homes for the first time," Smyers told People. "I speak for both of us when I say it was life-changing -- it put everything into perspective, and made us truly appreciate all the blessings in our life that we can sometimes take for granted."

A video shared by People shows that at least one family benefitting from Dan + Shay's kindness even got a fully-decorated Christmas tree.

"We never had a Christmas tree, we never had a home and now my kids can have the perfect Christmas that I always wanted them to have," says one of the family's mothers during the video.

The "Tequila," "Speechless" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers have become one of the most decorated acts in country music over the past few years, with their biggest wins being two Grammy awards plus CMT, CMA and ACM honors. Industry recognition and Billboard chart hits position Dan + Shay to follow Dolly Parton's lead and demonstrate a charitable spirit.

"We're grateful for all that has happened to us along the journey of our career, but nothing is more rewarding than using our platform to give back," Smyers told People. "The holidays are a difficult time for the less fortunate, especially as the weather turns cold, and there are so many obstacles to navigating shelter during a pandemic."

Such generosity feels all the more humble and kind during a Christmas season impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.