Russell Dickerson Surprises 17-Year-Old Double Amputee With Accessible SUV

Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson gifted 17-year-old super fan Sarah Frei with quite the holiday season surprise. Dickerson and Chevy teamed up to provide Frei with a wheelchair accessible Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

Dickerson shared the good news with Frei during a Zoom call initially presented as an interview with a media outlet.

"Thank you for your joy and the love that you're spreading all around to everyone who hears your story," Dickerson says in the above video. "Just keep inspiring people, girl, because you're doing it."

Per a press release, BraunAbility, a manufacturing company that specializes in wheelchair accessible vehicles and lifts, customized Frei's new ride with her specific needs in mind - including a fully-powered and lighted ramp, maximized cabin space and more.

Frei, a high school student from Syracuse, Utah, was riding with friends this summer when their car was hit head-on by a drunk driver. Sarah became paralyzed from the waist down and is now a double amputee.

In September, she caught Dickerson's attention on social media through video of a dance routine she performed from a hospital bed to her favorite song, "Home Sweet."

"To see the joy and to see the zeal for life still that she had doing this dance to my song "Home Sweet," it just drew me in and captured me and I was in," Dickerson says of the fan-made music video.

Frei made headlines on October after returning to the field with her cheerleading squad just months after the accident.

Dickerson, a Tennessee native, became one of Nashville's brightest young stars after scoring four straight No. 1's on the Country Airplay charts: "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To." He married his wife, Kailey, in 2013.