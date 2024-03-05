'The Voice': Dan + Shay’s Team Member Gift Is Unlike Any Other

Gifts from "The Voice" coaches to the artists who join their team has been a tradition for quite a few years now. It all started when former coach Kelly Clarkson arrived in Season 14 and gave "Team Kelly" jackets to her singers. The other coaches soon followed suit, and it has turned into a bit of a competition for which coach can offer the best goods. Throughout the seasons, coaches have offered clothing items like jackets, T-shirts and more. The year, new coaches Dan + Shay are offering something truly unique.

When singers join Dan + Shay's team, they get a jersey, but not just any plain jersey. They get a Team Dan + Shay Season 25 jersey customized with their name on the back. The duo debuted the process when they welcomed their first team members, twin duo Justin and Jeremy Garcia. When they welcomed the singers to the team, Dan + Shay bought the jerseys out to the stage. The twins then moved to the side stage where the jerseys were pressed with their names right then and there.

Dan + Shay commented on the uniqueness of their gift after the segment.

"Do any of the other coaches have customization? Something personal? Heartfelt?" Shay Mooney asked, to which Dan Smyers replied, "Absolutely not!"

"Nobody has what we've got!" Mooney added. "Team Dan + Shay. It's not even a choice."

Fans saw this process repeated every time a singer joined their team. Their other team members include Ryan Argast, who performed a rock-influenced version of the duo's song "Speechless," and Karen Waldrup, whom the duo secured after blocking Reba McEntire.

Throughout the first two episodes, each coach displayed their different strengths and capabilities. Reba McEntire made her presence known in the premiere episode, as she used a multitude of props to keep the peace and make her voice heard.

Tune in for more Blind Auditions on "The Voice" Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.