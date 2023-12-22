'The Voice' Coaches Say Farewell With Festive Performance of 'Let It Snow'

The two-part finale of "The Voice," which aired on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 18-19), doubled as the swan song for this year's quartet of coaches. Of the four, only John Legend and Reba McEntire will return for season 25 on Feb. 26, 2024. Niall Horan departs after just two seasons— both of which he won. Gwen Stefani is leaving the show, as well, making next season the first in the show's history to feature neither her nor her husband, Blake Shelton, in one of the coaches' chairs.

A season's worth of good-natured teasing and fierce competition culminated with Team Niall's Huntley reigning as champion. But first, the four coaches joined voices for a festive rendition of the Christmas standard "Let It Snow."

The short segment clocks in at barely over two minutes. A camera pan from a village of Christmas miniatures and a model train shows Legend playing piano and singing the familiar tune as Horan finishes decorating. Stefani and McEntire walk in from opposite sides of the set as if they're joining two old friends for a holiday get-together.

Stefani gives us one last reminder of her daring fashion sense, which was on display all season long. McEntire and Horan sound like a hit-making country duo waiting to happen. To add a little levity to an otherwise sincere rendition, McEntire interjects a blunt "no" after Horan sings "It doesn't show signs of stopping."

It all culminates with the four trading verses and swapping duet partners.

In all, it's a heartwarming throwback to past variety shows' star-studded holiday programming.

Legend and McEntire will return for season 24. They'll be joined by a returning face from season 23 in Chance the Rapper as well as the first joint coaches to share the same seat: country duo Dan + Shay.

Horan and Stefani will focus on their individual music careers away from the show.