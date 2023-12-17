Blake Shelton Reveals New Year's Resolution

While chatting with "Entertainment Tonight" about his scheduled appearance on the CBS broadcast "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," Blake Shelton confessed his 2024 New Year's resolution.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he said. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Shelton was chatting with "Entertainment Tonight's" Rachel Smith, who'll co-host "Nashville's Big Bash" with Elle King. Shelton will duet live from Nashville with longtime friend and collaborator Trace Adkins.

"You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down ... there's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins," Shelton said.

Smith also got Shelton to tell a funny New Year's Eve story about one of his famous friends.

"I'm trying to remember the year but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma," Shelton recalled. "It was New Year's Eve, like maybe the second or third season of 'The Voice.' He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie 'Deliverance?' You should watch it. Well, he hasn't been back."

Nowadays, the holiday night on the ranch would be way tamer.

"If we're at home during New Year's Eve, we're probably going to bed before it even happens," Shelton said when asked what he'd do if he was home for the evening with Gwen Stefani.