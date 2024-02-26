'The Voice' Coaches Come Together for Feel-Good Performance Before Season 25 Premiere

There will undoubtedly be plenty of standout performances from contestants on "The Voice" this season, but this year's coaching staff is also bursting with talent. This is evidenced by the coaches performance released prior to the start of Season 25.

In the clip, coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay meet onstage to sing "Put a Little Love In Your Heart." Chance the Rapper and McEntire begin the song with the first two lines. Dan + Shay then come in with their signature harmony. Veteran coach Legend then appears to ramp up the energy and hit a pitch-perfect high note. The coaches continue singing while a gospel choir in the background joins them.

As they reach the end of the song, more background singers join them onstage. They finish out the tune in perfect harmony.

"Put a Little Love in Your Heart" was originally released by Jackie DeShannon in June 1969. The original version landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It was later recorded and released by Annie Lennox and Al Green for the 1988 film, "Scrooged."

Although the coaches came together prior to the start of the season, they will turn into competitors during the two-night premiere on Monday and Tuesday. The show begins with the Blind Auditions, during which each coach begins to build their team after listening to each singer. It's up to the singer to choose their team, however, and the coaches will do anything they can to secure a place for the singers they love on their team.

Catch the two-night premiere of "The Voice" on Monday, Feb. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.