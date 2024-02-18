John Legend performs onstage during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation
20 John Legend Songs That Justify His Stage Name

He lives up to the Legend moniker.

Ever since his mainstream debut in 2004, John Legend (real name John Stephens) has in equal measures lived up to the old-school implications of the "Legend" moniker while still sounding of the moment.

After years of working behind the scenes as a pianist for Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z and others, Legend first flew solo with 2004's Get Lifted. Behind the smash single "Ordinary People," the album has gone on to multi-platinum certification.

In 2006, Legend's early career successes resulted in him winning the Grammys' prestigious Best New Artist prize. He hasn't slowed down since, both solo and with such collaborators as Andre 3000 and Meghan Trainor.

To drive home his pop cultural influence since emerging as a pop star, consider that Legend is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner. Meaning, he's won not only 12 Grammys but also an Emmy (as a producer of NBC's 2018 adaptation of "Jesus Christ Superstar"), Oscar (Best Original Song for "Glory," with Common) and Tony (as a producer of the Broadway play "Jitney").

Of course, spending multiple seasons as a beloved coach on "The Voice" backs up the Legend tag. Legend returns to his spinning chair when the singing competition series returns on Feb. 26.

Read on for our 20 favorite songs from Legend's catalog.

1 of 20

"Don't Need to Sleep" ("Dare to Dream" Soundtrack, 2023)

John Legend attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Mindy Small/WireImage

Legend's most recent song is for a film he executive co-produced with Angelina Jolie. Musically, it lands somewhere between classical, jazz and brooding pop music.

2 of 20

"Last Time I Say I'm Sorry" (With Kane Brown) (Single, 2020)

Kane Brown performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The first of several collaborations to make our list, "Last Time I Say I'm Sorry" finds Kane Brown holding his own as a vocalist with one of the best in all of popular music.

3 of 20

"On Time" (With Metro Boomin) (Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, 2022)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Singer John Legend performs on stage at the "Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live" Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013 in London, England. Chime For Change is a global campaign for girls' and women's empowerment founded by Gucci with a founding committee comprised of Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini, Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci

Experimental hip-hop producer Metro Boomin began his Heroes & Villains album with a huge get when it comes to special guests. Legend's smooth, soothing vocals somehow hit an otherwise unnerving mishmash of sounds.

4 of 20

"The Show" (With Niall Horan) (Horan's The Show: The Encore, 2023)

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

For the extended version of his album The Show, Niall Horan turned to Legend, a fellow coach on "The Voice," for a duet version of the indie-influenced title track.

5 of 20

"Lay Me Down" (With Sam Smith) (Smith's In the Lonely Hour (Drowning Shadows Edition))

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: John Legend attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Before Horan did the same for "The Show," Sam Smith recruited Legend for a dream duet when it came time to add a shiny new coat of paint to "Lay Me Down."

6 of 20

"Wonder Woman" (Legend, 2022)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Few in the game today do slow, sultry, jazzy numbers quite like Legend does them. Our first such example exalts a special someone via a sweet serenade.

7 of 20

"Wild" (Feat. Gary Clark Jr.) (Bigger Love, 2020)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: John Legend performs onstage during the 2023 Beloved Benefit at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Contemporary great Gary Clark Jr. flavors this heartfelt rock-meets-soul tune with next-level guitar heroics.

8 of 20

"Preach" (Single, 2019)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: John Legend performs onstage as Nordstrom celebrates a legendary holiday with John Legend and Sperry at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship on December 03, 2021 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Aside from maybe Dan + Shay, no one's done a better job than Legend at weaving into a song the modern practice of looking at your phone way too much before or after love blossoms.

9 of 20

"Nervous" (Legend, 2022)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Typically, Legend comes across like a modern-day Casanova. Yet as its title teases, "Nervous" concedes that even a love song balladeer gets a little anxious about the object of their affection.

10 of 20

"One Woman Man" ("Fifty Shades Darker" Soundtrack, 2017)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: John Legend performs at iHeartMedia and MediaLink's VIP executive dinner in partnership with Delta Air Lines at CES at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on January 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Here, Legend pointed back to a number of sensual soul and R&B singers — namely Marvin Gaye — without sounding like too much of a throwback.

11 of 20

"Stay With You" (Get Lifted, 2004)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 07: John Legend performs onstage during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation on October 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Legend's first crucial deep cut came on his debut album. It's one of the best sunshiny R&B flashbacks in Legend's catalog and outshines quite a few of his singles.

12 of 20

"Conversations in the Dark" (Bigger Love, 2020)

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 05: John Legend attends the John Legend and Google premiere of his new music video 'A Good Night,' filmed entirely on Google Pixel 2 on April 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Google

Though it lacked the initial cart push of some of our top picks, "Conversations in the Dark" belongs in any discussion about Legend's classiest and most instantly classic love ballads.

13 of 20

"Green Light" (Feat. Andre 3000) (Evolver, 2008)

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Actor and singer Andre Benjamin and singer John Legend visits MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square on September 3, 2008 in New York City.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

In line with what we've come to expect from Outkast-member-turned-noted-flutist Andre 3000, "Green Light" doesn't fit neatly into a genre-specific box.

14 of 20

"Like I'm Gonna Lose You" (With Meghan Trainor) (Title, 2015)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Recording artists John Legend (L) and Meghan Trainor perform onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage

In less than 10 years, Meghan Trainor and Legend's duet has piled up over 1 billion Spotify streams. No wonder, as it's one of the best-executed classic soul homages in recent memory.

15 of 20

"Save Room" (Once Again, 2006)

MIAMI BEACH , FL - NOVEMBER 28 : Singer John Legend works the DJ booth at his after party at The Fifth nightclub on November 28, 2006 in Miami Beach , Florida.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Thanks in part to a sample of "Stormy" by '60s rock 'n' rollers Classics IV, "Save Room" became a dance hit while previewing retro sounds to come from Legend and his collaborators.

16 of 20

"Glory" (With Common) ("Selma" Soundtrack, 2014)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Lonnie Lynn aka Common (L) and John Stephens aka John Legend winners of the Best Original Song Award for 'Glory' from 'Selma' pose in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Legend's greatest cross-genre collaboration, "Glory" falls in the same lineage of the folk songs and spirituals associated with the Civil Rights Movement.

17 of 20

"Minefields" (With Faouzia) (Single, 2020)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Legend attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Our favorite Legend collaboration pairs him will a fellow powerhouse vocalist and fashion icon Faouzia for an instantly timeless sophisticated pop gem.

18 of 20

"L0ve Me Now" (Darkness and Light, 2016)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Singer John Legend arrives at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Beneath layers of sound that add a modern pop sheen, "Love Me Now" is a piano-based ballad sung by a generational talent.

19 of 20

"Ordinary People" (Get Lifted, 2004)

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 8: R & B singer John Legend performs at the Kickoff Party for MTV "Spankin' New Music Week" November 8, 2004 in New York City.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Although it's less than 20 years old, "Ordinary People" sounds as timeless as any other pop hit from any other decade. At its heart, the song's about the gambles that are necessary when two people who are as flawed as the rest of us maneuver romance.

20 of 20

"All of Me" (Love in the Future, 2013)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 11: John Legend performs live for fans at Allphones Arena on December 11, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

At its peak, "All of Me" ended the 10-week run of "Happy" by Pharrell Williams atop the pop charts. A piano love ballad that was inspired by Chrissy Teigen, the song's gone on to compile over 2 billion global streams on Spotify. By multiple measures, it's one of the biggest pop songs of the 21st century.

