‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend + Wife Chrissy Teigen Welcome Fourth Baby Via Surrogate

The Legend-Tiegen family is now a family of six. The Voice coach and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend welcomed baby No. 4 with wife, model, TV personality and author Chrissy Tiegen. Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19 via surrogate.

Tiegen shared the news on Instagram, thanking their "most incredible, loving compassionate surrogate."

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Tiegen wrote. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Tiegan went on to share how she met Alexandra shortly after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," Tiegen wrote. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

Tiegen ended her post with a tribute to Jack.

"And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," Tiegen wrote.

Baby Wren was born five months after the family welcomed daughter Esti.

The couple is also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

John Legend posted a photo of all four kids on Instagram, writing "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

John Legend will return to The Voice for season 24, set to premiere this fall, after a short break from the show. Legend will coach alongside first timer Reba McEntire, reigning winner Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. Season 24 marks the first season without Blake Shelton, who announced his retirement from the show last year.