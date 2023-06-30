Chrissy Teigen, John Legend arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/ John Legend/ Instagram
Celebrity

‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend + Wife Chrissy Teigen Welcome Fourth Baby Via Surrogate

Chrissy Tiegen shared the news, thanking their "most incredible, loving compassionate surrogate."

By |

The Legend-Tiegen family is now a family of six. The Voice coach and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend welcomed baby No. 4 with wife, model, TV personality and author Chrissy Tiegen. Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19 via surrogate.

Tiegen shared the news on Instagram, thanking their "most incredible, loving compassionate surrogate."

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Tiegen wrote. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Tiegan went on to share how she met Alexandra shortly after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

"After losing Jack,  I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," Tiegen wrote. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

Tiegen ended her post with a tribute to Jack.

"And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," Tiegen wrote.

Baby Wren was born five months after the family welcomed daughter Esti.

The couple is also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.

John Legend posted a photo of all four kids on Instagram, writing "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

 

John Legend will return to The Voice for season 24, set to premiere this fall, after a short break from the show. Legend will coach alongside first timer Reba McEntire, reigning winner Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. Season 24 marks the first season without Blake Shelton, who announced his retirement from the show last year.

 

READ MORE: Blake Shelton and John Legend Become 'The Oddest Couple' During 'The Voice' Finale

(L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Celebrity

Gwen Stefani is Writing Love Songs About Blake Shelton: 'I Spent My Whole Life Trying to Find True Love'

THE VOICE -- Season: 23 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan

TV

Country Act Makes 'The Voice' History as First-Ever Coaching Duo

Blake Shelton on The Voice

Entertainment

This Country Legend Will Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

John Legend attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Music

John Legend Thinks This Country Star Should Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

 