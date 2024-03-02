'The Voice': Chance the Rapper Looks to Dethrone John Legend as the ‘Four-Chair King’

Is Chance the heir to the "four-chair King" throne?

Earning a four-chair turn on "The Voice," is the ultimate compliment for a singer, and winning over a four-chair turn singer is the ultimate accomplishment for a coach. John Legend coined himself as the "four-chair King" in Season 24 due to his ability to win over the majority of four-chair turn singers. However, Chance the Rapper is attempting to give him a run for his money in Season 25.

Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" featured a Blind Audition from Maddi Jane, a 24-year-old singer who went viral as a child and even made it onto "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Now, as a musician living in Los Angeles, Jane is looking to reach her dreams, and she auditioned with a cover of RAYE and 070 Shake's "Escapism."

The audition was certainly the most unique of the night, as the song begins with a rapping portion and then moves into singing. The coaches didn't look too motivated to turn while Jane was rapping, but when she debuted her powerful singing voice, that all changed. Chance, Reba McEntire and Legend all turned almost instantaneously, and Dan + Shay followed.

As the coaches began chatting with Jane, she revealed she's from Chicago, which is Chance's hometown. Legend said he immediately felt at a disadvantage. Still, Legend complimented her talent and stage presence, calling her a "star." Dan + Shay also praised Jane's talent, and Shay Mooney jokingly called himself (and Reba) a rap expert.

Chance the Rapper originally shared a short pitch, but he then dug in to convince Jane to join his team. He commented on the difficulty of rapping and singing in one song. He also praised her ability to be versatile.

"You should make the right choice and join Team Chance today," he concluded.

McEntire also gave her best pitch, touting her experience as a touring musician since the '80s.

In the end, Jane chose Chance the Rapper as her coach, and Legend felt Chance encroaching on his four-chair King status.

"I am the King of the four-chair turns, but Chance may be our young Prince," said Legend.

Chance, on the other hand, shared a different viewpoint.

"I hear John's the four-chair King or something like that," Chance said. "Not anymore, man!"

"The Voice" airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.