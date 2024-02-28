'The Voice': John Legend Calls the Other Coaches ‘Rookies’ as He Nabs Four-Chair Turn Singer

John Legend is by far the most experienced coach on "The Voice" stage this year, and he's relying on that experience to build a talented team roster. Although Legend had a rough first night of Season 25, he added some solid singers to his team on night two. One of those singers is 33-year-old Gene Taylor, who impressed with Journey's "Lights."

The singer showcased his high-flying vocals right off the bat as he sang the 1978 tune. All of the coaches gave their approval early on in the performance, turning their chairs in a bid to get Taylor on their team. Getting a four-chair turn artist to join one's team is a high achievement for a coach, and John Legend crowned himself the "four chair King" in Season 24. Chance the Rapper attempted to dethrone Legend earlier in the show when he nabbed singer Maddi Jane, but Legend wasn't willing to give up the fight for Taylor.

Legend praised Taylor for his "finesse" and "expertly done" vocals. He then touted his experience against his fellow coaches.

"You look at this group of coaches, they're pretty new to the show," Legend said. "Zero percent of them have won 'The Voice.' I've won 'The Voice,' and I am very confident that you and I working together as a team could go very far in this competition."

The other coaches had a hard time defending themselves against Legend's facts, but Dan + Shay called Taylor a "star" and a "seasoned pro." Chance the Rapper also complimented the singer, calling his tone "distinct."

When McEntire got the chance to speak, she shared a sassy response to Legend's claims about his "experience."

"The ones that have been here a long time, they get a little tired," she said. "I did see John taking a nap."

Legend had a sharp reply ready to go.

"It's intriguing saying I was the one taking a nap when everybody else was sleeping while I was pushing the button and turning my chair," he said.

Taylor had a tough choice in front of him, but he went with his gut and chose Team Legend. The coach shared some more trash talk in a post-audition interview.

"These rookies, these sophomores, have nothing on my years of experience," he added.

Catch "The Voice" on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.