The One Rom-Com Julia Roberts Says Should Get a Sequel

In a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Julia Roberts, the acclaimed Oscar-winning actress, was posed an intriguing question by a viewer: which of her movies would she most like to see a sequel for? The 56-year-old star, known for her roles in iconic romantic comedies, didn't hesitate to reveal her top choice: "My Best Friend's Wedding."

Released in June 1997 and directed by P.J. Hogan, the comedy was a resounding success at the global box office. The storyline follows Roberts as Jules, a food journalist who realizes her true feelings for her longtime best friend, Michael (played by Dermot Mulroney), just as he announces his engagement to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). What ensues is a whirlwind of comedic desperation as Jules attempts to thwart the impending wedding over four days, resorting to even faking an engagement to her gay best friend, George (Rupert Everett).

Spoiler alert: the film doesn't conclude on a happy note for Jules, as Michael ultimately chooses Kimmy. However, the humorousness of the characters and their complex relationships leaves room for further exploration, Roberts says. The enduring appeal of "My Best Friend's Wedding," coupled with its timeless narrative elements, suggests the potential for a compelling sequel that fans would eagerly anticipate.

"There's so many people in it," she said, noting she'd want "to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going..."

When asked who she thought Michael should have chosen, Roberts' answer was obvious. "Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy!"

Roberts isn't the only cast member pining to revisit the project — Mulroney would like another turn as Michael.

"I'm certainly not in the decision-making process," said Mulroney, adding, "I've been clear from the beginning, I've been clear from 1997 that I'm ready for a sequel. So, I'm on record."

