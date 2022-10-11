Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

As soon as the month changed from August to September, I excitedly packed away my summer dresses, bikinis, sunglasses and traded them for fall booties, trench coats, and cozy sweaters. One of my biggest wardrobe staples (and necessity given that I live on the East Coast) for the fall and cooler weather is a jacket, but finding the right one means securing one that is fashionable, warm, and affordable.

My personal wardrobe is diverse and consists of jackets that serve different functions: a trendy option for date night, a functional rain jacket for wetter days, and a parka to throw on when running errands or going on a hike. Of course, there's the thicker winter coats that work best during the snowy months, and the insulated puffies that protect against howling winds. I also like to buy choices that are going to last me throughout the years; after all, this is a wardrobe investment that will hold up for a long time if properly cared for. Below are some of the best jacket options for women that run the range in style and price.

1. A Stylish Parka for Everyday Wear

This black matte shine parka needs to find a home in your closet, ASAP. The parka is made from shiny and matte panels and offers water and wind resistance without being too heavy. The jacket itself has a hood so you are protected from water and wind, but is also sleek so you can look fashionable while dealing with nature's temperamental personality. Besides given that it is black, it will go with literally any outfit you put on.

2. A Super Cozy Fleece

Okay, so maybe this is more of a fleece, than a jacket, but I promise the plush polar fleece jacket feature earns this item on our list. The fleece is ultra-warm and has a zip up center, front pockets, and a soft polar fleece. The fleece is great for layering on top of a basic tee, or wearing under a thicker winter coat. As the name accurately suggests, you will *always* be cozy (and cute) when wearing this option. Note that when washing do so in cold water for optimal results.

3. A Trench Coat Perfect for Date Night

This trench coat is giving me all the Sherlock Holmes' vibes. Perfect for a date night over a black dress, or while running errands in the city in the fall, this water-resistant, tie-belt trench coat comes in three different colors and is guaranteed to be an autumn staple. Users love how stylish and lightweight this piece is, but note that the coat runs big. So, maybe purchase a size smaller than your regular size for a comfortable and fitted look.

4. Best Bomber Jacket

A bomber jacket styled with a white tee shirt, light-washed jeans and booties serves a look, especially if the bomber you're wearing is this one. This ultra-lightweight option will keep you warm without unsightly bulkiness. It is suitable for daily wear, during travel, or on your way to school or work and makes for a great gift for girlfriends or friends. Users love that the jacket keeps them warm when the weather hits the late 40s to mid 50s, but for anything cooler, wear multiple layers or opt for a warmer option. This bomber jacket will earn you a few fashion brownie points if you wear on a night out, styled with a crop top and leather leggings or pants.

5. A Classic Jean Jacket

Any list including jacket options for women would be incomplete without paying a tribute to the classic jean jacket. Although fashion trends come and go, the original denim jean jacket has remained a popular classic. A lighter denim jean jacket like the one featured here is a great option for cooler days with a pair of jeans, leggings, or fall dress. Many women opt for a darker color (either a black or navy), so find a jean jacket that looks good on you and that you will wear for years to come. There are now even bedazzled and distressed options in the market if you are looking to spice things up. The good thing about a jean jacket is that you can get a lot of wear out of it both in the spring and in the fall. Wear it under a thicker coat in the winter, and that's 75% annual utility.

6. A Rain Jacket for Outdoor Festivities

Though on the higher end in terms of pricing, this rain jacket is worth every penny. Made with RECCO technology which makes you searchable to professional rescuers with RECCO® detectors, this rain jacket is comfortable and breathability. The jacket comes in five different colors based on personal preference. The most notable thing about the brand Forloh is that their items have been designed by women and tested to the extremes by a female testing team, which means that this has proven to last during multi-day hunting trips, to rainstorms and hurricanes.

