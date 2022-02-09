Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Some people are faithful to their Ray-Ban sunglasses, but others' taste is too eclectic for a normal pair of shades (no shade to Ray-Ban). Of course, we love 'em, but sometimes a pair of unique sunglasses are exactly what you need to bring your festival outfit together.

We rounded up trendy sunglasses perfect for Stagecoach, the Houston Rodeo, Austin City Limits, and more. These sunnies are bold and far from boring. See which pair of sunglasses will make your outfit pop.

The Easiest Way to Clean Sunglasses

If you didn't keep up with the cloth wipe that came with your sunglasses, you can always buy a new one or buy lense wipes on Amazon. I prefer lense wipes! I have this box and keep some in my apartment, some in my car, and some in my purse. It's bright and sunny here in Los Angeles, so I always have clean sunglasses ready before going out.

Not only can you clean your eyewear with the wipes, but you can also clean your camera lenses, electronic device screens (including computer screens), binoculars and more.

A five-star review: "They are small and easy to stash everywhere. Also great on my laptop screen! And they are also very affordable. Thank you!"

Best Case for Sunglasses

If your sunglasses didn't come with a case (or you lost yours), consider our favorite pick. We highly recommend hard cases, especially if you travel or have a history of broken sunglasses! You'll receive one case, a cleaning cloth, and a drawstring pouch.

Choose from 15 colors.

Unique Sunglasses for Men & Women

These cat eye sunglasses have a metal frame and are non-polarized. They come in four colors, but we're diggin' pink and blue. Show up to your next music fest with these specs, and people will be obsessed with your new glasses.

They come with a microfiber pouch and a cleaning cloth. Grab the mirrored sunglasses for $14.

You might not be the star of the festival, but people will practically stare at you as if you were if you show up in these glasses. Perfect for the person looking for something different from their typical aviator sunglasses.

They have a metal frame, plastic lens, are non-polarized, and have a mirror coating.

These round sunglasses will be a hit for those who love boho-themed apparel and accessories. The retro sunglasses are non-polarized and block 99% of the sun's radiation (UV400 protection).

The round frames are made from high-quality plastic, however, we recommend always putting the fashion sunglasses in a hard case.

These square sunglasses are oversized, meaning they'll definitely make a statement. The square frames are made from plastic, not metal, so consider a hard case for them.

The non-polarized glasses offer UV protection. Just be careful buying oversized square frame glasses if you have a small head, they tend to slip!

These glasses are absolute fire. The polarized lenses come in various packs and colors. If you get a pack of four rimless sunglasses, you and your festie besties will be able to match!

Tired of rectangle sunglasses? Be a trendsetter in heart frame sunglasses instead. They'll look too cute with your festival outfits, plus they're under $13.

If you love Snap and Insta filters with fun sunglasses, you'll love these.

Here are the perfect sunglasses for country music festivals (or the 4th of July). The unique sunglasses have plastic frames and are non-polarized. Grab them for under $10 just in time for your event or holiday celebration.

Customers say they make great photo booth props and get compliments!

