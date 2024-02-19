The 20 Best Reality Competition Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Reality TV gets a bad rap. When someone bemoans the downfall of our collective culture, you can guarantee a mention of "trash reality TV" is coming up next. Sometimes, the complaints are warranted. But there are some incredible reality shows out there — particularly among my favorite subgenre of reality TV: the reality competition show.
The earliest reality TV competitions began in the mid-20th century. The show "Queen for a Day" (1956-64), which began in the '40s as a radio program before transitioning to the small screen, saw women sharing their most heart-rending sob stories — the saddest story would earn its competitor a big prize giveaway. There was also "The Dating Game" (1965-86), which saw competitors vying for the heart of a bachelor or bachelorette who would ask them questions from the other side of a wall.
"Survivor" became a global phenomenon when it premiered in 2000, combining the talking head testimonial interviews of '90s reality shows like "The Real World" with grueling physical challenges and a system where competitors voted each other off the island one by one. The unprecedented success of "Survivor" ushered in a reality TV boom. Shows like "The Amazing Race" were hot on its heels. Then came "American Idol," paving the way for other reality talent shows like "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" — all shows that see the general public voting on the next great pop culture icons, many of whom go on to long-lasting careers.
Then there's the latest wave of reality TV. The cozy, less-flashy shows where the competition is polite and the vibes are exceedingly wholesome. Shows like "The Great British Bake Off" and "Blown Away," where competitors even help each other once they've finished baking their scones or crafting their vases.
With all of the diverse options available, there's a reality competition show for everybody. Here are 20 worth checking out.
'Big Brother' (2000-Present)
In its remarkable 25th season in 2023, "Big Brother" is a well-known reality TV show where contestants, called HouseGuests, compete for a substantial prize of $750,000. Their every move is filmed around the clock, and they are eliminated one by one until only one victor is left standing.
Watch it on: CBS, Hulu, Netflix
'RuPaul's Drag Race' (2009-Present)
"RuPaul's Drag Race," with 14 seasons and several spin-offs, remains a high-energy reality show. It celebrates the talent of drag queens from diverse backgrounds competing to become the next drag superstar. Under RuPaul's guidance, the show features high-fashion runway looks, comedic skits, and dramatic lipsync battles, celebrating individuality.
Watch it on: MTV, Pluto TV, Hulu
'The Bachelor Franchise' (2002-Present)
ABC's "The Bachelor" franchise, including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," continues to draw viewers with its mix of romantic escapades and occasional controversies. "Bachelor in Paradise" is noted for its fun atmosphere, while "The Bachelorette" is often seen as less cringe-worthy than its counterpart.
Watch it on: ABC, Tubi, Hulu
'Project Runway' (2004-Present)
With 19 seasons, "Project Runway" is a cornerstone of reality TV, focusing on aspiring fashion designers. Though Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum have moved on, the show remains a premier destination for showcasing emerging design talent.
Watch it on: Bravo, YouTube TV, Peacock
Nailed It! (2018-Present)
For those less confident in the kitchen, "Nailed It!" on Netflix offers a relatable and entertaining perspective. Unlike the complex culinary feats in shows like "MasterChef" or "The Great British Bake Off," this show features three amateur bakers competing for a trophy and a $10,000 prize. Hosted by Nicole Byer and chef Jacques Torres, along with various guest stars, this show celebrates the triumphs of even the most challenged cooks.
Watch it on: Netflix
'The Great British Baking Off' (2010-Present)
If you'd prefer to watch people who know what they're doing in the kitchen, reality TV has you covered. "The Great British Baking Show," unexpected in its success, is available on Netflix with multiple seasons. Whether you're an enthusiastic baker, a lover of British culture, or just enjoy watching delectable creations, this show is likely to become a new favorite.
Watch it on: Netflix
'Too Hot to Handle' (2020-Present)
For those seeking a more daring dating show, Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" offers an intriguing premise. A group of attractive singles gather on a beautiful island with a challenging twist: they must resist engaging in any sexual activity.
'Siren: Survive the Island' (2023-Present)
"Siren: Survive the Island," a South Korean reality show, involves 24 women with backgrounds in professions like policing, firefighting and athletics. They are divided into teams, using their skills to face challenges and survive on a remote island for seven days, with only one team emerging victorious.
Watch it on: Netflix
'Survivor' (2000-Present)
"Survivor," one of the pioneering reality competition shows, is a test of mental and physical endurance. Contestants face off in various challenges, aiming to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other. With 40 seasons under its belt, the show has proven its ability to... survive the cutthroat competition of reality TV programming.
Watch it on: CBS, Paramount+, Netflix
'The Amazing Race' (2001-Present)
"The Amazing Race" is a renowned reality game show on CBS, where 11 or 12 teams of two race around the world. The race is divided into legs, each requiring teams to solve clues, navigate through foreign countries, interact with locals, and complete various challenges. They must also strategize the best travel methods within a limited budget. With its global scope, this series offers a unique viewing experience, showcasing international competition in real-time.
Watch it on: CBS, Netflix
'Blown Away' (2019-Present)
"Blown Away" brings to light a lesser-known artistic discipline. Premiering in 2019, this Canadian show has glassblowers face intense challenges to win a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. Hosted by Nick Uhas, with Katherine Gray as head judge, the show features guest artists who provide feedback to competitors. "Blown Away" showcases the intricate and demanding art of glass-blowing, offering viewers a glimpse into the skilled craftsmanship involved and the intense competition among artists to avoid elimination.
Watch it on: Netflix
'Hell's Kitchen' (2005-Present)
"Hell's Kitchen," hosted by the famously fiery Gordon Ramsay, is a legendary reality cooking competition. In the show, two teams of chefs battle for the position of head chef at a prestigious restaurant. The chefs work in a kitchen set up in a television studio, facing elimination rounds until only one victor remains. Renowned for Ramsay's explosive outbursts, this series epitomizes the high-pressure environment of professional kitchens.
Watch it on: FOX, YouTube TV
'The Voice' (2011-Present)
"The Voice" is an NBC reality competition focusing on discovering unsigned singing talents. It features four famous singers as judges, who form mentorships with contestants they select based on voice alone, as their chairs are initially turned away from the performers. The winner, chosen through public votes, receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The show is celebrated for its engaging format and the entertaining interactions among its celebrity judges.
Watch it on: NBC, YouTube TV
'The Circle' (2020-Present)
Unique to the 2020 era, this reality competition show isolates players in apartments, allowing them to interact solely through a specialized social media platform. The show's format, which feels somewhat dystopian, involves players creating onscreen personas and dealing with catfish—participants who pretend to be someone else for strategic advantage. Despite its sci-fi-like concept, "The Circle" maintains a cheerful atmosphere, offering insights into the nature of social media and the potential for genuine online connections.
Watch it on: Netflix
'American Idol' (2002-Present)
"American Idol" is arguably the most iconic American singing competition series. After a hiatus, it returned in 2018 and continues to discover new singing talents. Contestants audition in front of famous singers or music icons and undergo various challenges in group and solo performances. The winner, selected by public vote, is awarded a record deal.
Watch it on: ABC
'Lego Masters' (2020-Present)
"Lego Masters" is arguably the top light, easy-viewing reality competition show. Following in the footsteps of "The Great British Baking Show," it avoids intense strategizing, instead focusing on creativity and fun. Hosted by Will Arnett and judged by two Brickmasters, "Lego Masters" challenges pairs of builders with themed tasks. Unique to "Lego Masters" is its emphasis on storytelling within the building process. The judges expect contestants to create not just structures but entire worlds, complete with characters and narratives.
Watch it on: FOX, Tubi
'Dancing With the Stars' (2005-Present)
"Dancing With the Stars" is a beloved American dance competition that pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Together, they perform various dances, competing for judges' points and audience votes. Pairs are eliminated based on the lowest combined scores and votes until only one pair remains.
Watch it on: ABC, Disney+
'The Big Flower Fight' (2020)
"The Big Flower Fight" is a shortlived Netflix series where florists and artists compete to create stunning floral structures. Hosted by Natasia Demetriou from "What We Do in the Shadows," this show is part of Netflix's attempt to join the feel-good reality competition trend. The series shines in its portrayal of flower art that seems lifted from fairy tales or fantasy worlds. The creativity displayed is often breathtaking.
Watch it on: Netflix
'America's Got Talent' (2006-Present)
"America's Got Talent," part of the Got Talent franchise created by Simon Cowell, is a diverse American talent show. The show features a wide range of acts from across the country, all aiming to impress a panel of four celebrity judges with their unique talents. Contestants progress through elimination rounds based on judges' and audience votes, culminating in a live final where the winner is chosen.
Watch it on: NBC, Peacock
