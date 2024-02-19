The 20 Best Reality Competition Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Reality TV gets a bad rap. When someone bemoans the downfall of our collective culture, you can guarantee a mention of "trash reality TV" is coming up next. Sometimes, the complaints are warranted. But there are some incredible reality shows out there — particularly among my favorite subgenre of reality TV: the reality competition show.

The earliest reality TV competitions began in the mid-20th century. The show "Queen for a Day" (1956-64), which began in the '40s as a radio program before transitioning to the small screen, saw women sharing their most heart-rending sob stories — the saddest story would earn its competitor a big prize giveaway. There was also "The Dating Game" (1965-86), which saw competitors vying for the heart of a bachelor or bachelorette who would ask them questions from the other side of a wall.

"Survivor" became a global phenomenon when it premiered in 2000, combining the talking head testimonial interviews of '90s reality shows like "The Real World" with grueling physical challenges and a system where competitors voted each other off the island one by one. The unprecedented success of "Survivor" ushered in a reality TV boom. Shows like "The Amazing Race" were hot on its heels. Then came "American Idol," paving the way for other reality talent shows like "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" — all shows that see the general public voting on the next great pop culture icons, many of whom go on to long-lasting careers.

Then there's the latest wave of reality TV. The cozy, less-flashy shows where the competition is polite and the vibes are exceedingly wholesome. Shows like "The Great British Bake Off" and "Blown Away," where competitors even help each other once they've finished baking their scones or crafting their vases.

With all of the diverse options available, there's a reality competition show for everybody. Here are 20 worth checking out.