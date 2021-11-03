I love a little friendly competition with the neighbors when it comes to holiday decorations. Where I live, people love to go all out with door decor during the holidays. From Halloween all the way up until Christmas. It looks like it's time to get creative with a Thanksgiving wreath that will leave my neighbors feeling festive.
Fall wreaths are the best! I love the red, brown, orange, and yellow tones. Oh, and don't forget white pumpkins, burlap, pine cones, and acorns! They add extra flair and give your holiday wreath more of an autumn look. So see which door wreath you'd like to greet your guests with!
Best Thanksgiving Wreaths
I love a good turkey wreath, but pumpkin wreaths are too cute! Welcome guests with this gorgeous wreath. It has fall leaves, berries, and fall flowers. What else could you need?
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "Very happy with my purchase. Came fast and well packaged to prevent damage. A lot of sites are selling wreaths for around this same price but not as good of a quality. This wreath is big and full. The colors are a little darker on the one I received and to me not as bright as the picture online, but it could be my dimmer lighting. Overall I love it."
How to get the autumn wreath: Home Depot delivery or store pickup.
2. Shiny Flower Artificial Halloween Wreath
Pinecones are one of my favorite parts of the fall season. The simple fall decoration makes fall foliage pop. Grab this pinecone wreath for only $24.
The wreath is made from durable and eco-friendly materials. Place it on the front door, wall, near a fireplace, or wherever your heart desires!
3. idyllic Artificial Pumpkins Wreath
This wreath doesn't feature many dark tones. I love the harvest wreath's leaves. It's under $26, making it budget-friendly. I truly don't think the stock images do it justice. Take a look at the customer photos.
A customer said it's substantial, pretty, and worth the price! Love it.
4. idyllic Mini Pumpkin Pip Berry Wreath
Okay, maybe fall leaves and fall foliage aren't your thing. Play it simple with a fall berry look. This wreath can be yours for under $25.
It comes with two wreaths, making it the best bang for the buck if you'd like one indoors and outdoors.