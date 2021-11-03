I love a little friendly competition with the neighbors when it comes to holiday decorations. Where I live, people love to go all out with door decor during the holidays. From Halloween all the way up until Christmas. It looks like it's time to get creative with a Thanksgiving wreath that will leave my neighbors feeling festive.

Fall wreaths are the best! I love the red, brown, orange, and yellow tones. Oh, and don't forget white pumpkins, burlap, pine cones, and acorns! They add extra flair and give your holiday wreath more of an autumn look. So see which door wreath you'd like to greet your guests with!

Best Thanksgiving Wreaths