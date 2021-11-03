Commerce

6 Affordable Thanksgiving Wreaths (And DIY Supplies) To Add a Touch of Autumn to Your Front Door

I love a little friendly competition with the neighbors when it comes to holiday decorations. Where I live, people love to go all out with door decor during the holidays. From Halloween all the way up until Christmas. It looks like it's time to get creative with a Thanksgiving wreath that will leave my neighbors feeling festive.

Fall wreaths are the best! I love the red, brown, orange, and yellow tones. Oh, and don't forget white pumpkins, burlap, pine cones, and acorns! They add extra flair and give your holiday wreath more of an autumn look. So see which door wreath you'd like to greet your guests with!

Best Thanksgiving Wreaths

1. 26 in. Oak Leaf Berry Wreath

I love a good turkey wreath, but pumpkin wreaths are too cute! Welcome guests with this gorgeous wreath. It has fall leaves, berries, and fall flowers. What else could you need?

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "Very happy with my purchase. Came fast and well packaged to prevent damage. A lot of sites are selling wreaths for around this same price but not as good of a quality. This wreath is big and full. The colors are a little darker on the one I received and to me not as bright as the picture online, but it could be my dimmer lighting. Overall I love it."

How to get the autumn wreath: Home Depot delivery or store pickup.

2. Shiny Flower Artificial Halloween Wreath

Pinecones are one of my favorite parts of the fall season. The simple fall decoration makes fall foliage pop. Grab this pinecone wreath for only $24.

The wreath is made from durable and eco-friendly materials. Place it on the front door, wall, near a fireplace, or wherever your heart desires!

Read More: 5 Halloween Wreaths That Even the Sanderson Sisters Would Be Jealous Of

3. idyllic Artificial Pumpkins Wreath

This wreath doesn't feature many dark tones. I love the harvest wreath's leaves. It's under $26, making it budget-friendly. I truly don't think the stock images do it justice. Take a look at the customer photos.

A customer said it's substantial, pretty, and worth the price! Love it.

4. idyllic Mini Pumpkin Pip Berry Wreath

Okay, maybe fall leaves and fall foliage aren't your thing. Play it simple with a fall berry look. This wreath can be yours for under $25.

It comes with two wreaths, making it the best bang for the buck if you'd like one indoors and outdoors.

5. 24 in. Unlit Autumn Harvest Maple and Fern24 in. Unlit Autumn Harvest Maple and Fern Leaves With Pumpkins Grapevine Artificial Wreath

Home Depot

Home Depot has a beautiful grapevine wreath for under $60. If you want more greenery and fewer autumn tones, consider this wreath.

It is recommended for indoor use only. Place it in your living room or home office to create a nice scenery while you enjoy your pumpkin spice latte.

6. Abbie Home 24" Artificial Fall Wreath

Here you go, farmhouse owners. This rustic wreath is too cute! Create the fall door you've always wanted, or feel free to place the beautiful wreath indoors.

Truthfully, I think this is a perfect year-round wreath. The tones are ideal for any time of the year, including weddings, parties, and special occasions.

DIY Thanksgiving Wreath Supplies

7. VGIA 24pcs Artificial Sunflower Heads

I took a floral design class in high school, so I'm no stranger to DIY wreaths. Sunflower wreaths are very popular during the summertime and fall season. With artificial flowers and a hot glue gun, your creativity is endless!

Tip: Make a springtime wreath with peonies.

8. Sumind 2 Pack Wire Wreath Frame

A sturdy wreath ring is a must for DIY door decorations. Be sure to visit YouTube for fall decor tutorials.

9. Afula Burlap BUR40-5YDS Burlap Natural

Oh, burlap. Did you have a burlap phase on Pinterest? (I know I did.) Create a burlap wreath with a pair of scissors and budget-friendly burlap.

Burlap ribbons are the cutest centerpieces on wreaths!

10. One Holiday Way Artificial Gourds and Pumpkins

Go with berries, pinecones, cornhusks, or a Thanksgiving turkey to make your wreath pop! They will make your autumn leaves look warm and lovely.

For more farmhouse wreaths and home decor, visit Home Depot.

Happy Thanksgiving y'all! Give thanks, and be safe.

This post was originally published on November 5, 2020.

