Tennessee Student Injured By Thrown Chair Shows How Serious Morgan Wallen's Alleged Crime Can Be

Morgan Wallen was arrested earlier this week for allegedly throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's bar. While some have laughed off the antics, an action like this can have severe consequences.

Just take a look at Madison Ferguson, a Vanderbilt student. In 2022, Ferguson and her friend walked passed Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar when a chair struck her. Ferguson suffered a serious head wound due to the object.

Wyatt Whitlock had thrown the chair three stories from the bar, striking Ferguson. Similar to Wallen, it appears that alcohol may have played a role. While witnesses said Morgan Wallen was drunk, Whitlock also admitted to drinking prior to the crime.

Wallen got lucky that the chair missed two officers on the street. However, Ferguson wasn't so lucky. She experienced a severe injury that required stitches. Ferguson's mother, Lisa, told WSMV4 Investigates that her daughter had to go to the hospital.

"We're very fortunate, she is fine (at the moment) but that is really yet to be seen given her injury," Lisa Ferguson said.

City officials are shocked by Wallen's alleged actions. They don't understand why anyone would throw a chair or stool from the rooftop of a bar.

"I'm simply dumbfounded," said Benton McDonough, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Nightlife. McDonough plans to explore options for safety such as netting in the city. He said they're also considering a wider barrier around rooftops.

Nashville Responds To Morgan Wallen

"It also makes it more difficult for someone to actually throw an object from the roof," McDonough said. The last thing anyone wants is for its visitors to be injured. In a post Riley Strain landscape, Music City is falling under a more critical lens especially in regards to safety.

Ferguson's mother said her daughter is still affected by the injury. "She's apprehensive. She won't walk on that side of the street anymore. We're not sure what the future holds, but for now she's doing well," Ferguson said.

Whitlock faced more serious charges than Wallen. Initially, police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, he plead guilty to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He served two years on probation.

Meanwhile, Wallen is facing three felony charges and could potentially go to prison. His lawyer said, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."