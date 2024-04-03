Internet Sleuths Demand Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar Be Held Liable For Riley Strain's Death

It's been a hard couple of weeks for Nashville and the family of Riley Strain. Authorities found Strain deceased after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar. While authorities believe it may have been accidental, some are insisting 32 Bridge Bar be held accountable for kicking Strain out.

It's worth noting that Bryan doesn't actually own the bar. TC Restaurant Group runs and manages the bar with Bryan as it's public face through a partnership. However, that hasn't stopped the country singer from feeling scorn online. Bryan, himself, previously took to social media to ask for prayers for Strain at the start of the investigation.



Some on social media are questioning why 32 Bridge Bar kicked out Strain. One argued that they should have let the 22-year-old stay. One wrote, "Did Riley's friends ever say what the reason was? Being 'too drunk' is a reason to cut someone off, NOT throw them out. Why was #RileyStrain made to leave @lukebryan bar? It's a fair question and there should be a simple answer."

Another asked for an investigation into the bar, pinging Nancy Grace. They wrote, "#LukeBryan's restaurant/bar is the real villain in this sad saga #RileyStrain and hope in the days ahead, folks like yourself @NancyGrace can bring attention to building better protections for our youth when they are inebriated & putting pressure on alcohol."

Another wrote, "Funny! Still No word on the Person who told Bouncers to kick #RileyStrain out of @lukebryan bar Luke32 She and the Bouncers know More about the murders of Riley and if the @MNPDNashville actually wanted this case solved we would see a actual investigation She Started this!"

Riley Strain Left Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar

Still, another posed the idea of a lawsuit on Strain's family behalf. They wrote, "Luke Bryan is probably going to be litigation soon because of the Riley Strain case Country is anything BUT clean." Again, it's unfair to drag Bryan down over something that was out of his control.

Family friend Chris Dingman previously reported that the bar asked Strain to leave due to his high level of intoxication. They also claimed to only serve Strain one alcoholic drink and two waters.

They wrote, "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs. Our prayers continue to be with Riley's friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return."