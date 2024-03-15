Luke Bryan's Nashville Bar Investigated For Possible Violations After 22-Year Old Riley Strain Goes Missing

This week, Luke Bryan is in the headlines for more than just his music. A 22-year-old college student Riley Strain went missing after leaving his Nashville bar. Now, Tennessee authorities are investigating the establishment for possible violations.

According to The Tennessean, the Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission is investigating Bryan's 32 Bridge bar. The authorities are investigating whether a bartender overserved Strain, as has been previously alleged. Strain ended up leaving the establishment after the bartender reportedly kicked him out. The college student never made it back to his hotel.

The Tennesee ABC will investigate the bar to see if any violations occurred that night. It's unknown exactly what the investigation includes. However, Bryan is more than willing to work with authorities. The country singer took to Instagram, posting a story about the 22-year-old. He offered his prayers for Strain's safe return, writing, "Y'all, this is scary. Praying for his safe return."

College Student Goes Missing After Leaving Luke Bryan's Bar

Strain went to the bar with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. After he ended up kicked out of the establishment, Strain reportedly told his friends he was headed back to the hotel. One friend said they tried to call Strain, but it went straight to voice mail. Likewise, Strain's friend failed to locate him on Snapchat, using the geolocation feature.

Reportedly, Strain ended up going in the opposite direction of his hotel. At one point, security cameras captured the young man after he appeared to hurt his head in a fall. Authorities managed to trace Strain's phone's last known location to Public Square Park and a nearby river.

Now, search crews are sweeping the Cumberland river to see if they can find any traces of Strain. Two boats searched the waters near the downtown area for any signs of him. Additionally, search teams have combed through the riverbanks to see if Strain might have washed ashore or been somewhere in the vicinity. So far, there has been no sign of Strain.

Strain attends the University of Missouri and is currently a senior. The University of Missouri released a statement hoping for his safe return.

"The safety of our community is our highest priority," said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. "Our thoughts are with Riley's family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources."

In light of the investigation, Bryan's bar has offered its own insight into what happened that night.