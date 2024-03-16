Luke Bryan's Bar Says It Only Served Missing 22-Year-Old Riley Strain "1 Alcoholic Drink"

The search is still ongoing for missing 22-year-old Riley Strain, who went missing after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar in Nashville. Now under investigation for overserving, the establishment shared it side of the story.

Operators for Bryan's bar denied previous reports that they overserved Strain alcohol before asking him to leave. In fact, according to the bar's employees, they only served Strain one drink. And, they say they have the proof to back it up. This comes after the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) confirmed an investigation into the bar.

A TABC representative told NBC News it was investigating "whether Mr. Strain was served alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated." However, 32 Bridge claims it records showed they only served Strain one drink and a couple of waters, according to WHNT News 19.

"During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the organization wrote on Facebook.

College Student Still Missing After Leaving Luke Bryan's Bar

Operators said they made the decision to kick Strain out of the bar due to his behavior at the bar. They wrote, "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

They continued, "Our prayers continue to be with Riley's friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return."

Meanwhile, Strain's family friend Chris Dingman hopes that more resources will be put into actually finding Strain. The 22-year-old college student left the bar alone, headed back to his hotel according to friends. However, Strain ended up going the wrong way. Security footage show that the young adult may have injured himself in a fall.

"Authorities are now doing an investigation into the bar," said Dingman. "What that means to me is all alcohol, beer, liquor, and wine is all federally regulated. So when they got brought into this, that now means we will have even more resources than we currently have with Metropolitan Police."

Friends reported Strain missing when they realized that he had not returned to his hotel room. "It's your worst nightmare, really," Ryan Gilbert, Strain's father, told the outlet. The country singer has already listed his willingness to cooperate with authorities. Posting to Instagram Stories, he prayed that Strain would be found safely.