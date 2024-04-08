Ernest Takes Jab At Morgan Wallen After Arrest: "Alexa, Play 'The Chair' by George Strait"

Ernest is taking a jab at Morgan Wallen after his recent arrest. We should make it clear that the two are best buds in real life, so of course, Ernest has the most brutal response to Wallen's legal troubles.

He captioned a video of himself driving as "When Morgan asks me if I wanna go to Broadway..." Ernest plays lyrics from Lainey Wilson's "I Would If I Could." He captioned the post, "Alexa, play 'The Chair' by George Strait."

Several people responded to the roasting, throwing their own jabs. One wrote, "The chair 'That was seven stories ago.'" Another wrote, "Ernest is winning the internet today." Still another wrote, "Roasting your bud while promoting your music. God love ya!" One person wrote, "Thoughts and chairs... sorry, prayers go out to y'all in this trying time."

Morgan Wallen Faces Felony Charges

Authorities arrested Wallen for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's new bar. The chair almost hit police on the ground street, landing only a few feet away. Since then, his lawyer said Wallen is cooperating with police. "At 10:53p Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

The singer faces three felony charges as well as a disorderly conduct charge. Wallen appears to be taking the charges in stride, smiling through his mug shot. So likely, he'll find Ernest's ribbing to be funny.

In a previous interview, Ernest opened up about being friends with both Wallen and Hardy.

"We just inspire each other so much," Ernest told Taste of Country. "Our records are all so different. Especially now, with the Hardy album [The Mockingbird & the Crow, a half country, half rock project]. I love it, because yeah, if you do take a step back and look at it, it does look like we're the three amigos. But we are so different."

He continued, "The one thing that is a common theme among us is that we like to write songs. And the songs that we write happen to resonate at this point in time. I'm thankful. I don't know why, but it's happening, so we'll keep writing until that's not the case."

It remains to be seen how Wallen's actions might affect his career. The singer has been controversial in the past.