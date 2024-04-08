Morgan Wallen Charged With Multiple Felonies in Nashville — See Alleged Arrest Footage

Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville on Sunday night after allegedly hurling a chair off a six-story bar roof on Broadway.

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson told Nashville's WKRN in a statement Monday morning.

In a report by Nashville's WSMV, details from an arrest warrant emerged, indicating that Morgan Wallen was spotted on the rooftop of Eric Church's Chief's Bar on Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. Witnesses observed him lifting a chair and tossing it over the edge.

It turns out, Wallen's timing wasn't the best. Two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were said to be standing below on Broadway when the affidavit indicated that the chair landed a mere three feet from them. The officers engaged with bar staff and witnesses and examined security footage to substantiate Wallen's purported behavior. Chiefs Bar, owned by the country artist Eric Church, recently marked its grand opening festivities last weekend.

Witnesses also informed the officers that they were beside Wallen and observed him lifting a chair, tossing it over himself, and cackling after.

Alleged Footage of Margan Wallen Being Arrested Made Its Way to Social Media

Alleged footage of Morgan Wallen getting arrested made its way to TikTok. The extremely brief footage shows an individual wearing a polo shirt and white jeans handcuffed by police.

Wallen was arrested just after midnight and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He posted a $15,250 bond for his release around 3:30 a.m.

The arrest occurred shortly after Morgan Wallen launched his 2024 One Night at a Time tour. His upcoming court appearance related to the incident is scheduled for May 3rd. This is sandwiched between his performances at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on May 2nd and 3rd. Wallen's most recent album, One Thing at a Time, dominated the music scene in 2023, with its lead single "Last Night" garnering the highest stream count of any track from the previous year.

At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, bond was set at $15,250. Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Chief's Bar on Broadway Sunday night when a chair fell from above them,? pic.twitter.com/2PEyFcidL8 — ?Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) April 8, 2024

Of course, this recent arrest is not Wallen's only brush with the law. In May 2020, he was apprehended for disorderly conduct at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar in downtown Nashville. Additionally, he faced a DUI charge in 2016, although the case was ultimately dismissed. Wallen also faced criticism after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur while socializing with friends in Nashville.