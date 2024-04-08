Morgan Wallen Is All Smiles And Care Free In Mugshot Following Arrest in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is in hot water facing multiple felony charges, but you wouldn't know it from his mugshot. The singer was all grins in the photo released by police.

Police arrested Wallen shortly after midnight in Nashville. The singe paid a bond of $15,250 and left jail around 3:30 a.m. While Wallen hasn't publicly made a statement, his legal counsel has — saying the singer is cooperating with police and authorities. His attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

The lawyer confirmed the arrest. Police reportedly arrested Wallen at Eric Church's Chiefs. The establishment just celebrated its opening weekend, and Wallen attended on Sunday. In the mugshot below, Wallen smiles for the camera and doesn't appear to care about his arrest or charges.

Police Arrest Morgan Wallen Authorities arrested Wallen for allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of the bar. According to police reports, officers had been near the establishment that night. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a chair smashed into the street outside of the bar, just feet away from where they were standing. Bar employees identified Wallen as the one who threw the chair from the rooftop. Likewise, police say that surveillance cams show Wallen both "lunging" as well as "throwing an object over the roof." Police believe it to be the same chair, which is supported by witness statements. The singer allegedly laughed about the incident afterwards. Footage taken from Wallen's arrest showcased the singer in the back of the police car. Wallen appeared to be both laughing and smiling through the ordeal. Authorities are charging him with three felony counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with disorderly conduct. It''s not the first time Wallen has been in trouble with the law. He previously apologized for intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

"Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote at the time. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he added in another tweet. "Love y'all."