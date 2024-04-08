Watch: Morgan Wallen Defends Taylor Swift At Show Just Days Before He Got Arrested On Felony Charges

It's been a topsy-turvy few days for Morgan Wallen. The country singer went from defending Taylor Swift on tour surrounded by fans to sitting in jail facing felony charges.

Last Friday, he played a show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He cheerfully announced he had set an attendance record for his two-night stadium shows. He also made a playful jab at the popularity of Swift, saying the record will only hold "until Taylor Swift comes to town."

"They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building," Wallen said. "And that we are the first people to do that two nights in a row."

In response to Swift's mention, the crowd booed. Wallen calmed them down, telling the crowd that they didn't have to boo. "We ain't got to boo, we ain't got to boo," Wallen said amid the boos.

Morgan Wallen defends Taylor Swift after his fans booed when he joked that her show will break his attendance record in Indianapolis: "We ain't got to boo, we ain't got to boo."

In response, several fans praised Wallen for having Swift's back. One wrote, "Losers booing don't change the fact that Taylor can sell out that stadium thousand times lol." Another commented, "Morgan Wallen stands up for Taylor Swift, urging fans not to boo after his attendance record joke in Indianapolis. Respect and support shine through amidst the moment."

Still, another wrote, "It's commendable that Morgan Wallen took a stand to defend Taylor Swift and discourage his fans from booing. Showing respect and support for fellow artists, even in a lighthearted context, is important for fostering a positive and inclusive environment within the music industry. It's good to see artists using their platforms to promote unity and mutual respect among their fan bases."

Morgan Wallen Arrested in Nashville

Of course, Wallen could use some defending himself now in a legal sense. Flash forward to Monday, and the country singer is behind bars. Wallen allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church's Chief's Bar. The chair reportedly landed just feet away from some officers.

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson told Nashville's WKRN in a statement Monday morning.

The singer is facing several felony charges for the alleged action. Authorities charged him with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He posted a $15,250 bond for his release in the early morning hours.