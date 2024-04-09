Country Music Icon Roasts Morgan Wallen But Singer Could Face Prison Time

Morgan Wallen is getting roasted online following his arrest in Nashville. But it's no laughing matter as the singer has three felony charges and could face prison.

Ronnie Dunn is the latest to roast Wallen in a vague rambling about the moon. Neon moon, perhaps? Dunn suggested that Wallen blame it on the moon. He said, "Despite its intensity, the energy will bring outcomes far beyond our imagination. The impact will be felt DEEPLY for the next two weeks and will shape our lives for months to come. Trust the process and remain hydrated and grounded. It's going to be a wild and rocky ride...anything could happen. Blame it on the moon, man..."

Likewise, Ernest also offered a playful rib at his friend's expense. He captioned an Instagram post, telling Alexa to play "The Chair" by George Strait. Fans got in on the roast session with Wallen's all-smiles mugshot becoming a meme. Fans have used different captions with the image.

Some include, "Leave them broadway chairs alone," "I remember the first time I got drunk," and "Morgan Wallen after letting the liquor talk last night."

Morgan Wallen Faces Prison Time

However, this wasn't a simple misdemeanor charge. By allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop, Wallen committed a Class E felony. The singer garnered additional charges since the chair landed near some street-level police officers. A Class E felony in Tennessee carries the following sentences.

At a minimum, Wallen would have a year in prison with no more than six years in prison. He could also face up to a $3,000 fine. However, it's possible that prosecutors could reduce these charges to a misdemeanor, which would change the sentence. The sentence would be "not greater than 11 months, 29 days, or a fine not to exceed $2,500, or both."

However, prosecutors haven't confirmed they would do so. The question at the heart of the case is how deadly a chair dropped from six stories would be. We're talking Nashville where tourists regularly populate the streets below. Although no one was injured, they could have been. A security guard at Eric Church's bar explained Wallen's reasoning for throwing the chair. He said, "He was being an idiot and just threw it. There wasn't really no argument or nothing. Just him being drunk. I feel like he wasn't in the right state of mind."

His lawyer said, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."