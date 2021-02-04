Taylor Swift Sued by Utah Theme Park Over 'Evermore' Album Title

Pleasant Grove, Utah theme park Evermore's suing Taylor Swift for trademark infringement over the title of the pop singer-songwriter's second surprise album of 2020.

Per court documents viewed by Pitchfork, the Salt Lake Tribune and other outlets, a lawsuit was filed Feb. 2 in a US District Court in Utah. It claims that after evermore's Dec. 10 release, Park guests started asking "whether the evermore album was the result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship." The lawsuit also claims that Swift's album infringes on the park's merchandise designs and album covers for its park-themed soundtracks.

According to ABC, Evermore Park CEO Ken Bretschneider also claims that "search results for the theme park dropped on Google in favor of the album," causing "actual confusion" online.

The theme park's suit seeks millions in damages, plus all legal fees.

In a statement shared with Pitchfork, Swift's team called a cease and desist letter from the amusement park and the lawsuit that followed it "baseless."

"It is inconceivable that there is any likelihood of confusion between your client's theme park and related products and Ms. Swift's music and related products," read the letter, which also questioned how such gift shop items as "small dragon eggs, guild patches, and a small dragon mount" remotely resemble anything about Swift's new album.

A statement Swift's team shared with Billboard cited a Utah Business report "stating park founder and CEO Ken Bretschneider has had at least five lawsuits filed against him and the Evermore group by major construction companies, claiming they are owed between $28,000 and $400,000 in construction, mechanic and landscaping fees."

Read More: Taylor Swift Debuts New Music Video For 'Willow' Alongside Release of Surprise Album 'Evermore'

"The true intent of this lawsuit should be obvious," said a Swift spokesperson to Billboard.

The park, located between Salt Lake City and Provo, started out of Bretschneider's house before its current location opened in 2018.