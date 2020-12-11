Taylor Swift Debuts New Music Video For 'Willow' Alongside Release of Surprise Album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift has once again shocked the world with the release of her ninth studio album, evermore. Unlike all of her past albums that are completely different and tell a different story, evermore is actually a sister album to folklore, which was released earlier this year. According to Swift's Instagram when she announced the album, she just couldn't stop writing songs. We'll take it! She also announced that she wanted to gift her fans something for her 31st birthday which is on December 13.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

She also released a full music video for her newest lead single, "Willow." The video picks up at the end of "Cardigan," where the Grammy winner crawls into her piano and we see a montage of different scenes with her "Man" by her side the entire time. The National's Aaron Dessner co-wrote the song with Swift, which is really a testament to her sweet love story with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she's been seeing since 2016. Taeok Lee plays her co-star "the man" in the music video which Swift herself directed.

I'm forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner... -- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

As another homage to her last album, the video features an "invisible string" that she follows through the vignettes until she finds her love at the end of it. It's incredibly romantic and whimsical and we love seeing this side of the superstar. She also thanked a medical inspector on social media who was onsite during filming to ensure everyone was safe working on the video during the COVID pandemic.

The new album features more collaborations with The National, Bon Iver, and even HAIM. Frequent collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon all worked on the surprise album that came at the perfect time this year before Christmas. We can't wait to see what other Easter eggs Swift has hidden in all of the new songs on evermore!