Taylor Swift's 'No Body, No Crime' is a Country Murder Mystery

There was agreement among listeners of Taylor Swift's surprise folk-pop album Evermore when it dropped on Dec. 11: the sixth track, "No Body, No Crime," has big "Goodbye Earl" energy.
While the rootsy story song might actually have more in common with Reba McEntire and Vicki Lawrence's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," it's impossible not to draw comparisons between Swift's murder mystery ballad featuring HAIM and The Chicks 2000 hit from Fly.
The song centers on an unnamed narrator and her best friend, Este, who suspects that her husband is cheating on her. After confronting her husband, Este turns up missing and the narrator just knows Este's husband is behind it, but she just can't prove it. Nevertheless, she sets out for revenge in a chilling tale that recalls some of country music's best story songs.
It's basically the perfect song for fans of Taylor Swift, HAIM and Dateline NBC (raises hand).
In a YouTube chat, Swift said the song was inspired by her interest in true crime podcasts and documentaries.
"It was inspired by my obsession with true crime podcasts/documentaries and I used one of my best friends' names as the main character," Swift said (quote via Uproxx).
Swift told Entertainment Weekly the name "Este" is a tribute to Este Haim, a member of the Grammy-nominated band HAIM, along with her sisters, Danielle and Alana Haim.
"Working with the Haim sisters on 'No Body, No Crime' was pretty hilarious because it came about after I wrote a pretty dark murder mystery song and had named the character Este, because she's the friend I have who would be stoked to be in a song like that," Swift told Entertainment Weekly. "I had finished the song and was nailing down some lyric details and texted her, 'You're not going to understand this text for a few days but... which chain restaurant do you like best?' and I named a few...She chose Olive Garden and a few days later I sent her the song and asked if they would sing on it. It was an immediate 'YES.'"
But, as I mentioned, HAIM isn't the only musical trio connected to the song. The balladeers of MaryAnn and Wanda themselves, The Chicks, also weighed in on the song.
"Sisters before misters," the group wrote on Twitter.
There you have it. The connection between Oxygen true crime marathons and country music grows that much stronger.
Evermore is the "sister record" to Swift's eighth studio album Folklore.
'No Body, No Crime' Lyrics:
Este's a friend of mine
We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine
Este's been losing sleep
Her husband's acting different
and it smells like infidelity
She says 'that ain't my Merlot on his mouth
that ain't my jewelry on our joint account'
'No' she says 'there ain't no doubt,
I think I'm gonna call him out'
She says I think he did it but I just can't prove it
I think he did it but I just can't prove it
I think he did it but I just can't prove it
No, no body, no crime
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die
(No, no I think he did it)
(No, no he did it)
Este wasn't there Tuesday night at Olive Garden
at her job or anywhere
He reports his missing wife
and I noticed when I passed his house
his truck has some brand new tires
And his mistress moved in
Sleeps in Este's bed and everything
No there ain't no doubt
Somebody's got to catch him now
'Cause, I think he did it
But I just can't prove it
I think he did it
But I just can't prove it
(He did it)
Oh, no body, no crime
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die
(No, no I think he did it)
(No, no he did it)
Good thing my daddy made me get a boating license
when I was 15
and I've cleaned enough houses to know how to cover up a scene
Good thing Este's sister is gonna swear she was with me
Good thing, his mistress took out a big life insurance policy
They think she did it but they just can't prove it
They think she did it but they just can't prove it
She thinks I did it but she just can't prove it
No, no body no crime
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he...
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he...
No, no body no crime
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he died