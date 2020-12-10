Just five months after the release of Folklore, Taylor Swift has announced that she's releasing her ninth studio album, Evermore, on Dec. 11. Swift worked with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and William Bowery (a psuedonym for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn) for both Evermore and Folklore.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern," Swift wrote on Instagram. "It's called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We've also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around..."

Swift, who celebrates her 31st birthday on Dec. 13, also shared the tracklist for the album, which includes 15 songs and two bonus tracks. The album features collaborations with Haim, Bon Iver and The National. The video for her song "Willow" will drop at midnight on Dec. 11.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backward, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," Swift wrote. "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."