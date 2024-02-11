Childhood Friend Shares Adorable Photos of 10-Year-Old Taylor Swift in 'Grease'

Taylor Swift's longtime friend and fellow Pennsylvanian Tobin Mitnick recently shared quite the archival finds on Instagram. They're photos from the summer of 2000 that show 10-year-old Swift appearing in a stage production of "Grease" alongside Mitnick.

"Thank you mom for digging these pics of [Swift] and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage," Metnick wrote.

"Also trav the note is an f-sharp if you're interested," Mitnick added, with Trav, or course, being Travis Kelce.

There's two pictures that show Swift in casual wear while Mitnick's in all of his Danny Zuko glory. A third's from the play itself and shows Swift in her Sandy Olsson wig.

It's not the first piece of media involving Swift, one of her talented friends and the iconic '70s film "Grease."

Back in 2016, video surfaced of Swift and Gigi Hadid singing along to the Fox broadcast "Grease: Live." Swift belted out Olivia Newton-John's soundtrack selection "Hopelessly Devoted to You" while Hadid mouthed along to the lyrics.

Swift's Eras Tour resumed on Wednesday (Feb. 7) with the first of four consecutive nights at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. She'll spend most of her long weekends in other countries until a five-night run (Aug. 15- 17 and 19-20) at Wimbley Stadium in London. She'll wrap up her 2024 tour itenerary this fall with dates in the US and Canada.

The timing of the Tokyo show poses quite the pop cultural question— Can Swift make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl? If so, she'll be rooting for her partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they defend their world championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

