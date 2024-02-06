Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are an undeniable power couple. Just look at the fact that Kelce is busy prepping for the Super Bowl and Swift just picked up two Grammy awards (and made Grammys history). Kelce couldn't attend the Grammys with Swift due to the big game, but he shared his reaction to her wins for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In a recent press conference, Kelce gushed over Swift's wins and said he hopes he can find similar success at this weekend's Super Bowl.

"She's unbelievable," Travis said in a clip shared by fan account TayvisNation. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Fans were buzzing after Swift used her Grammys acceptance speech to announce her next studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Kelce admitted he has heard some of the album, but he knows better than to give anything away.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable," said the NFL star. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

"I can't give you anything," he said when asked further about the project. "I leave that up to her."

Swift's new album — her first since 2022's Midnights — will be released on April 19. Swift dropped what appears to be the tracklist on Monday (Feb. 5). The album will reportedly feature 17 songs, including duets with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.

Swift will head to Tokyo for the international leg of The Eras Tour before returning to the U.S. Saturday night for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.