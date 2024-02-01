Travis Kelce has what one could describe as a huge appointment on his upcoming schedule. He's heading to Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Due to this, the NFL tight end won't be able to join his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the Grammy Awards this Sunday (Feb. 4), where she is nominated for six awards. He chatted about the schedule conflict and sent his love to Swift on "The Pat McAfee Show."

""I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he told the hosts. "I think I've got practice on Sunday. . . Unfortunately, I've got to get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl we've got in a week."

Thankfully, Swift will be able to join Kelce for his big night. She will be in Tokyo, Japan the night before performing on The Eras Tour, but a source has confirmed that she will make it back in time for the Super Bowl.

Fans were beside themselves when they saw the sweet on-field reunion between Kelce and Swift after the Chiefs clinched their spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 28. Kelce spoke to the nature of their relationship on the show, calling it "wonderful."

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it," he says. "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year."

Swift attended her first Chiefs game, and effectively hard-launched their relationship, on Sept. 24, 2023. The Super Bowl will mark Swift's 13th Chiefs game, which just so happens to be her longtime lucky number.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.