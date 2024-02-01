Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Shared the Sweetest Moment at Chiefs-Ravens Game

The postgame celebrations after the Chiefs-Ravens game on Sunday (Jan. 28) not only showed how strong Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is, but clips from the game also show that the singer is quite close with Kelce's parents. After all, Swift has been cheering on the Chiefs alongside Kelce's parents all season, but there was something especially sweet about watching them enjoy the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory together.

One clip from the broadcast that has since gone viral shows Swift with her arm around Kelce's dad, Ed, as she chats with him. She then spots Kelce's mom, Donna, and heads over for a long celebratory hug. The two chat while hugging, and it's clear they have a happy relationship.

taylor celebrating with ed and donna oh i am in SHAMBLES pic.twitter.com/TFxXWyKXie — Tayvis Nation ??? (@tayvisnation) January 29, 2024

A fan account shared the moment to X, announcing that they were "in shambles" by the display. Other Swift fans also celebrated the moment, with one writing, "You can tell they love her so much." Someone else chimed in, writing, "It makes me so happy that she's found someone w a family that's close just like hers." Another social media user, who claims they aren't a Swift fan, replied, "The world needs more examples of love like this!"

Other folks are already looking ahead to potential Swift/Kelce nuptials, with one fan writing, "I don't think Taylor is going to have any MIL [mother-in-law] issues."

Of course, the headline of the day for the Swifties was the kiss and sweet moment the couple shared at the end of the game that spoke to a thriving relationship. It's anyone's guess what Swift's reaction will be if the Chiefs are able to pull out a win against the San Fransisco 49ers on Super Bowl day.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11, on 6:30 p.m. on CBS. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.