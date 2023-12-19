Amy Sussman/Getty Images Maddie Meyer/Getty Image
Taylor Swift Booed by Patriots Fans at Chiefs Game — See Her Response

Swift shook it off like a pro.

It seems Taylor Swift may have angered some of the "dads, Brads and Chads" she called out in her Time Person of the Year interview — at least, those who are Patriots fans.

While supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (Dec. 17), Swift was booed by Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium. It happened when she appeared on the jumbotron — alongside dad, Scott Swift, and Brittany Mahomes — and her reaction proves that she truly means what she said in the interview.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows Swift on the stadium screen while fans all around begin booing her. In response, she simply shrugs and keeps smiling. She even sends a kiss toward the camera while laughing with Mahomes. Scott Swift didn't let the hate get to him either, as he proudly points to his Chiefs sweatshirt and smiles.

Swift's now-famous quote was in response to a question about some NFL fans' complaints that she is shown too much during game broadcasts. She said she has no control over or awareness about the amount of coverage she receives.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she continued. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Her humorous but straightforward response was celebrated by fans. The quote even made its way onto some customized cookies enjoyed by Mahomes, Swift and others in their stadium suite Sunday.

