There's no denying Taylor Swift's ability to string together a powerful story. For decades now, her lyricism has painted fans vivid pictures of forbidden love, unrequited crushes, passionate romances, and all the messy, complicated emotions that come along with them. What can we say? The girl knows how to make us feel things.

In recent years, Swift has even expanded her stories by revisiting old hits and reimagining them with new twists and turns. Her slow-burn ballad "All Too Well" was rereleased in 2021 as the original 10-minute version she reportedly wrote when she was 21 years old. That longer track was turned into a romantic drama short film that Swift directed, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. It went on to win several awards, including a Grammy.

So, no one would be surprised if the singer decided to try her hand at novel writing and randomly decided to release a series based on one of her albums. (If she's looking for suggestions, our pick is "folklore.") But until she blesses us with her not-so-secret literary talents, we'll have to seek out our Taylor Swift-esque romances elsewhere.

Fortunately, the internet's resident bookworms have done some of that heavy lifting for us. A recent Reddit thread seeking romance books that felt like they were written specifically for Swifties turned up some juicy recommendations. Here are 15 books they claim have all the hallmarks of a Taylor Swift song.

1 of 15 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' by Taylor Jenkins Reid A lot of Swifties believe that this romantic tale of an aging starlet ready to reveal the truth about her glamourous (and scandalous) life is inspired by the singer herself. The author is a publicly declared Swiftie, and Redditors say the novel is full of references to Swift's life, career, and songs. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - from $14.99 Buy Now 2 of 15 'Carrie Soto is Back' by Taylor Jenkins Reid According to one Redditor, "basically anything by Taylor Jenkins Reid" will feel like it was pulled straight from Swift's songbook. But this one in particular, about a former tennis pro who comes out of her retirement to reclaim her record, sounds like it could be a Taylor Swift hit in the making. Carrie Soto is Back - from $12.99 Buy Now 3 of 15 'Every Summer After' by Carley Fortune Another self-proclaimed Swiftie author, Carley Fortune, penned this coming-of-age romance about two estranged friends-turned-lovers reuniting over one fateful summer. The elements of betrayal, deep longing, and a second chance at love are all classic Swift themes. Every Summer After - from $12.99 Buy Now 4 of 15 'The Do-Over' by Lynn Painter The protagonist of this romance novel—a woman stuck in a Valentine's Day time loop who keeps running into the same enigmatic man—apparently gets a Taylor Swift tattoo at one point. Need we say more? The Do-Over - from $8.99 Buy Now 5 of 15 'What Happens After Midnight' by K. L. Walther If you love decoding Easter eggs and hidden meanings in Swift's songs, you'll appreciate the intricate web of Swift-related clues and hints that this author weaves into her novels. This one about a coming-of-age boarding school student who gets invited to join an anonymous group of pranksters is no exception. What Happens After Midnight - from $7.39 Buy Now 6 of 15 'The Summer of Broken Rules' by K. L. Walther Another K. L. Walther novel that Redditors say is chock full of references only true Taylor Swift fans will get, this one follows a woman who, fresh off the loss of her sister, attempts to reconnect with her family at a summer wedding. Only their traditional game of assassin puts her in close quarters with a cute groomsman who may be just the distraction she needs. The Summer of Broken Rules - from $8.24 Buy Now 7 of 15 'Between Us' by Mhairi McFarlane If you're constantly jamming to Swift's "Champagne Problems," Redditors say this novel is a must-read for its similar heartbreak-y vibes. When a screenwriter realizes (in horror) that her boyfriend used her secrets as the inspiration for his new hit show, she fears what exactly he'll reveal next. Between Us - from $11.99 Buy Now 8 of 15 'We Were on a Break' by Lindsey Kelk While the title of this book gives more Ross Geller vibes that T. Swift, Redditors swear it's a retelling of "The Story of Us"—only with a much happier ending. A newly engaged couple decides to go on a break to figure out what they really want. But the rules of what is (and isn't) allowed are a lot more complicated than they bargained for. We Were on a Break - from $10.99 Buy Now 9 of 15 'On a Night Like This' by Lindsey Kelk As you can see, Lindsey Kelk is a name that should populate every Swifties bookshelf. Especially this heartwarming romantic comedy about a celebrity assistant and an unforgettable night with a handsome stranger that Redditors believe has big "Enchanted" energy. On a Night Like This - from $11.49 Buy Now 10 of 15 'Love Me Do' by Lindsey Kelk Okay, okay. Just one more Lindsey Kelk novel, we promise. This book about a matchmaker who tries to find love for her heart carpenter neighbor has "It's Nice To Have A Friend" written all over it. Love Me Do from - $7.99 Buy Now 11 of 15 'Meet Me at the Lake' by Carley Fortune Another one from the Swiftie author Carley Fortune, this romance set in a small lake town is all about self-discovery and second chances. It's like "Betty" but with a grown-up twist and a heck of a lot more secrets. Meet Me at the Lake - from $10.99 Buy Now 12 of 15 'Divine Rivals' by Rebecca Ross "The Great War" is a standout track on Swift's album "Midnights," so it only makes sense that this novel set in a fantasy world of warring gods has similar vibes. In it, two opposing gods struggle to find common ground and prevent an ancient prophecy from coming true. Divine Rivals - from $13.77 Buy Now 13 of 15 'Accidentally Amy' by Lynn Painter One Redditor admitted that this meet-cute is on the cringer side, but the several Swift references more than make up for it. Fake names, stolen coffees, and a case of mistaken identity all culminate in a sweet romance that only Taylor Swift could inspire. Accidentally Amy - from $14.00 Buy Now 14 of 15 'The Playlist' by Morgan Elizabeth If you want a book that's "saturated with Swift," look no further than "The Playlist." Technically, it's book five in a series, but Redditors assure that it's a standalone friends-to-lovers read that you'll want to add to your Taylor Swift book club ASAP. The Playlist - from $16.08 Buy Now 15 of 15 'Star Mother' by Charlie N. Holmberg This book about star children and sun gods is actually dedicated to Swift, so it's no surprise that fans of the singer recommend it. Holmberg writes: "To Taylor Swift, one of my favorite storytellers, ever since my roommate sang 'Fearless' in a dark bathroom with the door closed." Star Mother - from $6.92 Buy Now

