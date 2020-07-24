Taylor Swift Releases Surprise Album 'Folklore,' Shares New Video for 'Cardigan'

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rumors of Taylor Swift returning to country music have been swirling for years, and while her new album Folklore isn't likely to receive airplay on country radio, it is the indie-folk/ Americana record many fans of country-era Swift's 2012 album Red have been craving.

Swift wrote the stunning 16-song collection (17 with bonus track "The Lakes") during quarantine, but the surprise album wasn't announced until the day before its July 24 release. The pop superstar collaborated with The National's Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote 11 tracks with Swift, and Jack Antonoff.

Along with the album, Swift dropped a new video for Folklore track "Cardigan." The surreal video, which you can view above, finds the music superstar traveling from a cozy cabin through an eerie dreamscape.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Aaron Dessner discussed working with the singer-songwriter.