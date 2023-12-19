Since photos of her with the cake appeared online, search trends for Milk Bar have skyrocketed. According to Mashed, search trends for "what is a milk bar cake" soared by 700% and "milk bar cake."

Milk Bar, founded by Christina Tosi in 2008, first gained fame as part of David Chang's Momofuku in New York City. Since then, it has blossomed into a beloved dessert empire, no longer formally affiliated with Momofuku, but capturing the hearts and appetites of dessert enthusiasts across the United States with over 10 locations.

The Birthday Cake is Milk Bar's bestselling option, and you can order your own three-layer funfetti delight for pickup or delivery. The 6-inch costs $62 and serves around 8-12 people, while the 10-inch costs $140 and serves 20-30 — but Milk Bar is offering a special deal for Swifties.

Capitalizing on all the publicity, Milk Bar is offering 13% off the Birthday Cake for a limited time. Just enter the code SWIFTIE at checkout to nab the sweet deal.

"Taylor....does this mean we're cake of the year?" the bakery chain posted on Instagram alongside the pop star's birthday photos. "Happy birthday to the queen!"

Swift's affinity for Milk Bar cakes goes beyond her recent birthday celebration. During her time living in New York City in the mid-2010s, Swift declared that the best birthday cake she'd ever tasted was from Milk Bar.

"It was so good that even Jay-Z raved about it," she said in her 2016 Vogue 73 Questions interview.