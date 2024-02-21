Is There Anything Taylor Swift Can't Do? A Guide to All of Her Acting Roles

Taylor Swift has flexed her acting chops in many of her music videos. But she's also appeared in full-fledged films and television series several times throughout her career. In fact, acting is something that Swift has trained in from a young age. Before she became a successful singer-songwriter, she cut her teeth in musical theater. A childhood friend even shared photos from an early performance in "Grease."

"I started out doing musical theater as a kid," Swift told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "It's what made me fall in love with performing as a medium."

Swift has been inspired by the stage since she was a little girl, loving the way the changing sets make you feel like you've entered a different world. It was even her dream at one point to appear in a Broadway musical. Her Broadway aspirations never quite panned out (she did have a prominent role in the musical film "Cats," but most people would rather forget that ever happened). And it seems this dream won't become a reality any time soon. She's still busy on the Eras tour and announced during her Grammy acceptance speech that she has a new album dropping on April 19 titled The Tortured Poets Department.

For the foreseeable future, we'll have to settle for the nine total acting roles she's had since 2009. Let's break down every Taylor Swift acting role to date.