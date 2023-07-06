Taylor Sheridan's Wife Nicole Wishes America 'Happy Birthday' in Epic 4th of July Outfit

Another 4th of July has come and gone. Full of patriotic movies, patriotic country songs and undoubtedly plenty of time spent with family and friends. Celebrities far and wide donned their red, white and blue to ring in the annual holiday, and many took to social media to share the day with fans. Just look at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who celebrated America's independence with a good old-fashioned beer tasting. By the looks of things, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also had some fun holiday plans, based on his wife's Instagram post. In the photo, Nicole Sheridan is ready for the 4th, and she's got a seriously epic outfit for the occasion.

Nic is all smiles in the photo, holding up a small American flag and wearing some very patriotic American flag pants. A flag bandana and Rolling Stones tee complete the ensemble, in addition to a fedora and sunglasses that suggest the Sheridan's probably spent some of their holiday outdoors. "Happy Birthday," she captioned the photo, followed by a series of patriotic emojis like the eagle and flag, as well as a few red hearts.

Some notable celebrities took to the comments to compliment Nic's patriotic look. Rita Wilson, who guest starred in Yellowstone prequel 1883, wrote: "Love your look!"

Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's one and only Rip Wheeler, said, "Looking great darlin."

Morgane Stapleton, wife and collaborator of country music great Chris Stapleton, posted a few black heart emojis. Nic responded to this saying, "miss you Mama! Kiss the fam for me."

Taylor Sheridan recently opened up in an interview with Hollywood Reporter about Yellowstone, Kevin Costner and everything in between. He even revealed that he agreed to make the Yellowstone prequels in order to buy his epic 6666 Ranch, where he currently lives with his wife and their son Gus.