Taylor Sheridan (L) and Nicole Muirbrook attend the "1923" Las Vegas premiere screening the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+ / Instagram/nicsheridanofficial
Celebrity

Taylor Sheridan's Wife Nicole Wishes America 'Happy Birthday' in Epic 4th of July Outfit

The 'Yellowstone' creator's wife was peak patriotic this year.

By |

Another 4th of July has come and gone. Full of patriotic movies, patriotic country songs and undoubtedly plenty of time spent with family and friends. Celebrities far and wide donned their red, white and blue to ring in the annual holiday, and many took to social media to share the day with fans. Just look at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who celebrated America's independence with a good old-fashioned beer tasting. By the looks of things, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also had some fun holiday plans, based on his wife's Instagram post. In the photo, Nicole Sheridan is ready for the 4th, and she's got a seriously epic outfit for the occasion.

Nic is all smiles in the photo, holding up a small American flag and wearing some very patriotic American flag pants. A flag bandana and Rolling Stones tee complete the ensemble, in addition to a fedora and sunglasses that suggest the Sheridan's probably spent some of their holiday outdoors. "Happy Birthday," she captioned the photo, followed by a series of patriotic emojis like the eagle and flag, as well as a few red hearts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ?Nic Sheridan? (@nicsheridanofficial)

Some notable celebrities took to the comments to compliment Nic's patriotic look. Rita Wilson, who guest starred in Yellowstone prequel 1883, wrote: "Love your look!"

Cole Hauser, Yellowstone's one and only Rip Wheeler, said, "Looking great darlin."

Morgane Stapleton, wife and collaborator of country music great Chris Stapleton, posted a few black heart emojis. Nic responded to this saying, "miss you Mama! Kiss the fam for me."

Taylor Sheridan recently opened up in an interview with Hollywood Reporter about Yellowstone, Kevin Costner and everything in between. He even revealed that he agreed to make the Yellowstone prequels in order to buy his epic 6666 Ranch, where he currently lives with his wife and their son Gus.

READ MORE: Taylor Sheridan Dishes on 'Yellowstone' Finale, 'Three or Four' All-New Prequels + Spinoff Delays

Billy Bob Thornton attends the world premiere of "1883" / Kelsey Asbille attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards / Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

TV

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Uses the Same Actors Across His Many Projects

Entertainment

Who Plays Colby on 'Yellowstone'? Denim Richards is Everyone's Favorite Ranch Hand

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Ryan Bingham as Walker in a scene from 'Yellowstone'

Entertainment

These 'Yellowstone' Actors Are Real Cowboys

/ Luke Grimes during 31st Annual Toronto International Film Festival - "All The Boys Love Mandy Lane" Party in Toronto, Ontario, Canada / Luke Grimes arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Yellowstone'

Entertainment

Luke Grimes Through the Years: The 'Yellowstone' Star's Career in Photos

 