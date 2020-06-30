Although the genre exists beyond the United States, there's something special about patriotic country songs by domestic artists. From story-songs of the Old West to the contentious Vietnam era, many country music legends shared their takes on the American way.

Over the past 30 years, strife in the Middle East and the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks inspired some of the best-known patriotic songs ever recorded, as evidenced by the following list.

Here's a playlist of the 20 most patriotic country songs.

1. "God Bless The USA," Lee Greenwood

At sporting events and on the Fourth of July, only "America the Beautiful," "God Bless America" and the National Anthem get preferential treatment over Lee Greenwood's best-known hit.

2. "Some Gave All," Billy Ray Cyrus

The better of Billy Ray Cyrus' two obvious songs from the early '90's, "Some Gave All" celebrates the fallen warriors and surviving veterans of past wars.

3. "American Soldier," Toby Keith

Despite having a varied catalog over the past 25-plus years, Toby Keith's name is synonymous with post-9/11 country anthems, thanks in part to this memorable single.

4. "Arlington," Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins arguably sang even better patriotic songs over the years than Toby Keith. Exhibit A is this moving song that speaks for those who've sacrificed their lives in the military.

5. "Home," Dierks Bentley

One of contemporary country music's best storytellers reminds his fans that while America may not be perfect, it's the greatest nation to call home.

6. "Keep Us Safe," Carrie Underwood

One of Carrie Underwood's strongest statements of faith doubles as a prayer for the men and women of the Armed Forces.

7. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," Toby Keith

Keith's post-9/11 image has a lot to do with this song, in which he makes his feelings about terrorists clear and swears vengeance because "it's the American way." For better or worse, this anger represents a restless moment on our nation's history.

8. "The Bumper of My SUV," Chely Wright

Fiercely independent singer-songwriter Chely Wright stands her ground on a lot of worthy issues, including her support of the military.

9. "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson made television history and helped a nation heal when he first unveiled one of country music's greatest and most important patriotic songs.

10. "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly," Aaron Tippin

Part patriotic country song and part Tom Petty-worthy guitar ballad, Aaron Tippin never sounded more driven.

11. "Have You Forgotten," Darryl Worley

After a flurry of 9/11-inspired country songs, most stars went back to singing about other topics. Except for Darryl Worley, who poured his all into this defense of the war on terrorism.

12. "Fightin' Side of Me," Merle Haggard

The Hag plays a character with similar values to the ranter in the more famous "Okee From Muskogee" on this Vietnam-era single.

13. "American Saturday Night," Brad Paisley

Sometimes, the best way to celebrate freedom is to have a good time. Brad Paisley reminds us of this with some guitar-slinging and clever wordplay.

14. "American Kids," Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney tells one of the better John Mellencamp-inspired pop-country stories with this carefree trip down memory lane.

15. "In America," Charlie Daniels Band

We're all a little different--from the cowboys and the hippies to the rebels and the Yanks. But when the American way gets put down, we're all in one accord.

16. "America," Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jennings added a little Tex-Mex flavor to his best musical celebration of a great melting pot of a nation.

17. "It's America," Rodney Atkins

Rodney Atkins celebrates the simpler things in small-town America by singing about prom night, lemonade stands and brotherly love.

18. "Ragged Old Flag," Johnny Cash

Expect hairs to stand up on your arms whenever you press play on this amazing prose, released by the Man in Black during the Watergate scandal.

19. "Only in America," Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn's high-octane country-rock sound makes them the ideal duo to get listeners pumped up about the endless possibilities for ambitious young Americans.

20. "If You're Reading This," Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw sings one of the saddest songs in recent memory from the perspective of a fallen soldier who's left behind a loving family.

This post was originally published on August 7, 2018.

